Sports Roundup for March 29

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FOX
Baseball
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., MLBN
College Basketball (men's)
7:15 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Houston, Elite 8, Indianapolis, CBS
9:57 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Baylor, Elite 8, Indianapolis, CBS
College Basketball (women's)
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. UConn, Elite 8, San Antonio, ESPN
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Arizona, Elite 8, San Antonio, ESPN
Hockey
7 p.m. — NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Boston, NBATV
10 p.m. — Milwaukee at LA Clippers, NBATV
Tennis
11 a.m. — Miami Open: Miami Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16, TENNIS
USC Aiken finishes 10th at Furman Intercollegiate
GREENVILLE — The USC Aiken golf team finished 10th at the Furman Intercollegiate, which wrapped up Sunday afternoon.
The Pacers shot 30-over par, 882 for the event. USC Aiken was the lone Division II team in the 17-team field.
Leo Johansson led the team with his 3-over par 216. He shot scores of 74-72-70. The final-round 1-under par 70, marked USC Aiken's best individual round of the event. Johansson tied for 14th.
George Eubank was head coach Michael Carlisle's second-best finisher at the tournament. He shot 74-75-72, 221. Eubank finished 8-over par. He tied for 38th.
Furman won the tournament on its home course. The Paladins shot 1-over par 853. Florida Gulf Coast finished second at 3-over par 855. Chattanooga claimed the bronze medal after shooting 5-over par 857.
The Pacers return to action April 5-6 at the Argonaut Invitational, which is hosted by West Florida. It marks the final regular-season event for the team.
Joel Dahmen wins at windy Punta Cana for 1st PGA Tour title
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Joel Dahmen won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, avoiding a playoff when the wind pushed playing partner Rafael Campos' final birdie try to the left.
Dahmen closed with a 2-under 70 on the windswept seaside course. He started fast with birdies on three of the first four holes and added another on the par-5 seventh, then played the last 11 in 2 over with bogeys on par-3 11th and par-5 14th and a series have hard-earned pars.
The 33-year-old Dahmen finished at 12-under 276. He didn't get into the Masters with the victory because the tournament was played opposite the WGC Match Play event in Texas, but did wrap up a PGA Championship berth and a spot at Kapalua in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Campos, the Puerto Rican player whose family has long had a home in the Dominican, had a 71. Winless on the tour, he bogeyed the par-3 17th to drop out of a tie for the lead and watched the wind move his 15-footer off-line in the last few inches on the par-4 18th. His only birdies came on the two front-nine par 5s.
Sam Ryder had a 67 to tie for second with Campos.
Graeme McDowell, the 2019 winner, and Michael Gligic tied for fourth at 10 under. McDowell closed with a 69, and Gligic shot 71.
Defending champion Hudson Swafford (70) and Emiliano Grillo (71) were 9 under.
Isner wins two tiebreakers to advance at Miami Open
MIAMI — John Isner never had a break-point opportunity and won anyway, which is the kind of feat typical of John Isner.
The big American with the big serve hit 16 aces Sunday and edged No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in the third round of the Miami Open.
That made it four consecutive sets Isner has won by tiebreaker against Auger-Aliassime in Miami. The score when they met in the 2019 semifinal was 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).
In the rematch, neither player had a break point, which meant the outcome was determined by a handful of shots. Isner likes such matches – sometimes.
“I enjoy it when I win,” he said. “It's frustrating when you lose a match that comes down to point here or there, and a lot of times that’s how it is for me. I could very easily be talking now as a loser and be going home.”