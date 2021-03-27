Sports Roundup for March 28

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FOX
College Baseball
Noon — Florida at South Carolina, SECN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — NIT Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas, ESPN
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Gonzaga, Sweet 16, Indianapolis, CBS
3 p.m. — NIT Tournament: TBD, Third-Place Game, Frisco, Texas, ESPN
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Michigan, Sweet 16, Indianapolis, CBS
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Alabama, Sweet 16, Indianapolis, TBS
9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Southern Cal, Sweet 16, Indianapolis, TBS
College Basketball (women's)
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina, Sweet 16, San Antonio, ABC
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Missouri St. vs. Stanford, Sweet 16, San Antonio, ABC
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Louisville, Sweet 16, San Antonio, ESPN
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Maryland, Sweet 16, San Antonio, ESPN
College Softball
4 p.m. — Duke at Clemson, ACCN
Golf
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Semifinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Final Round, Austin Country Club, Austin, NBC
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Kia Classic, Final Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN
9 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers at LA Angels, MLBN
NBA
9 p.m. — Atlanta at Denver, NBATV
NHL
Noon — NY Rangers at Washington, NBC
3 p.m. — Columbus at Detroit, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — New Jersey at Boston, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
Noon — International Friendly: U.S. at Northern Ireland, FOX
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. U.S., Semifinal, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. Canada, Semifinal, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
Tennis
11 a.m. — Miami Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round, TENNIS
USC Aiken baseball wins series at Francis Marion
The USC Aiken baseball team took two of three games at Francis Marion over the weekend.
The Pacers (10-11) won both games of Friday's doubleheader in dramatic fashion.
Morgan Hyde's three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning gave USCA its first lead of the game in a 6-4 win. The Pacers scored six unanswered runs after the Patriots took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Hyde went 2-for-4 with four RBI, Jackson Hannon was 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Tyler Littlefield went 2-for-3. Austin Sandifer (2-0) picked up the win after pitching two scoreless innings, and Austin Hohm picked up his first save of the season.
The Pacers won game two by scoring three runs in the top of the 10th for a 9-6 victory.
Leo Horacio went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Sean McQuillan was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two walks, Nick Tripp was 2-for-3, and Jeff Cyr and Littlefield each had two RBI. Hyde (1-1) picked up the win after pitching 1⅓ scoreless innings.
USCA couldn't complete the sweep Saturday, though, and fell 6-2. The Patriots scored three runs in both the first and sixth innings.
Hannon hit a solo home run and drove in both runs. Tripp had two hits. Blake Seigler (0-2) was charged with the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits over 5⅓ innings, walking two while striking out five.
USCA's next game is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Augusta at SRP Park.
Pacers in 11th heading into final round of Furman Intercollegiate
The USC Aiken golf team is tied for 11th through 36 holes at the Furman Intercollegiate.
The Pacers shot a second-round 294 for a total of 24-over 592. Tournament host Furman leads at 2-under 566, with Wofford two shots behind. Florida Gulf Coast (572), Chattanooga (575) and Charleston Southern (581) round out the top five.
Leo Johansson is tied for 31st individually at 4-over 146. Bjorn Rosengren and George Eubank are tied for 44th at 7 over. Leonardo Bono is tied for 77th at 11 over, and Gage Weeks is tied for 88th at 14 over.
Furman's Keller Harper has the individual lead at 7 under. Furman's Walker Crosby is in second at 5 under, followed by Wofford's Matthew Copeland at 4 under and Florida Gulf Coast's Jon Hopkins and Brady Madsen at 1 under. Charleston Southern's Jake Carter, a South Aiken grad, is tied for sixth at even par.