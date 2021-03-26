Sports Roundup for March 27

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
College Baseball
2 p.m. — Mississippi at Alabama, SECN
7 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Duke, ACCN
7 p.m. — Kentucky at Auburn, SECN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — NCAA Division II Tournament: NW Missouri St. vs. W. Texas A&M, Championship, Evansville, Ind., CBS
Noon — NIT Tournament: Memphis vs. Colorado St., Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Loyola of Chicago, Sweet 16, Indianapolis, CBS
3 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Louisiana Tech, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, ESPN
5:15 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Baylor, Sweet 16, Indianapolis, CBS
7:15 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas, Sweet 16, Indianapolis, TBS
9:45 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Houston, Sweet 16, Indianapolis, TBS
College Basketball (women's)
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. UConn, Sweet 16, San Antonio, ABC
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Baylor, Sweet 16, San Antonio, ABC
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. NC State, Sweet 16, San Antonio, ESPN2
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Texas A&M, Sweet 16, San Antonio, ESPN2
College Softball
Noon — Duke at Clemson, ACCN
Noon — Auburn vs. Missouri, SECN
2 p.m. — Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACCN
5 p.m. — LSU at Florida, ESPN
5 p.m. — Georgia at Mississippi, SECN
Golf
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Quarterfinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, NBC
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Kia Classic, Third Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif., GOLF
Horse Racing
8 a.m. — The Dubai World Cup: Undercard, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FS1
Noon — The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, FS1
6 p.m. — The Florida Derby: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., NBCSN
Mixed Martial Arts
7:30 p.m. — UFC 260 Prelims: Early Prelims, Las Vegas, ESPN
8 p.m. — UFC 260 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Toronto vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLBN
9:30 p.m. — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
10 p.m. — Philadelphia at LA Clippers, NBATV
NHL
3 p.m. — Vegas at Colorado, NHLN
7 p.m. — Edmonton at Toronto, NHLN
10 p.m. — Winnipeg at Calgary, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
12:50 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Turkey, Group G, Málaga, Spain, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Belgium at Czech Republic, Group E, ESPN2
Soccer (women's)
1:30 p.m. — FASL: Reading at Manchester City, NBCSN
Tennis
11 a.m. — Miami Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round, TENNIS
USC Aiken men's soccer cancels last two matches of season
The USC Aiken Department of Athletics announced Friday that the men's soccer team will not compete in its final two matches of the regular season.
Due to a number of injuries, USCA does not meet the minimum number of players needed to play a men's soccer match (16), which includes at least two goalkeepers as stated in the Peach Belt Conference Return to Play policy.
The men's soccer team was subject to being in quarantine five times, resulting in missed opportunities to train through February.
The Pacers were 0-4 this season, with contests against No. 14 Young Harris, Flagler, North Georgia and No. 7 Lander.
Pacers in ninth after first day of Furman Intercollegiate
The nationally-ranked USC Aiken golf team is in ninth place after the first round of the Furman Intercollegiate.
USCA was led by rookie Gage Weeks as he posted a 2-over 73. He is tied for 18th. George Eubank and Leo Johansson are tied for 30th after each shot 74. Bjorn Rosengren is tied for 73rd after a 77, and Leo Bono is tied for 81st after a 78.
Furman tops the field at 1-under 283 while Wofford (287) and Florida Gulf Coast (290) are second and third, respectively.
Furman's Keller Harper and George Mason's Colin Slater share the individual lead at 5 under. Charleston Southern's Jake Carter, a South Aiken grad, is part of a four-way tie for third at 1 under.
The Pacers return to action tomorrow for the second round of competition. Live stats will be available at PacerSports.com.