Sports Roundup for March 26

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
College Baseball
4 p.m. — Clemson vs. Boston College, ACCN
7 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Duke, ACCN
7 p.m. — Georgia at Texas A&M, SECN
10 p.m. — UCLA at Southern Cal, PAC-12N
College Basketball (men's)
3:30 p.m. — Wooden Award Finalists, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
8 p.m. — NCAA Division II Tournament: Drury vs. Lubbock Christian, Championship, Columbus, Ohio, CBSSN
College Hockey (men's)
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Bemidji St. vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Bridgeport, Conn., ESPN2
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, First Round, Fargo, N.D., ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Lake Superior St. vs. UMass, First Round, Bridgeport, Conn., ESPNU
Golf
5:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Final Round, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Round 3, Austin Country Club, Austin, GOLF
9 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Kia Classic, Second Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif. (taped), GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Boston at Milwaukee, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Atlanta at Golden State, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Anaheim at St. Louis, NHLN
Tennis
11 a.m. — Miami Open: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round, TENNIS
Alexander named head men's basketball coach at Clayton State
MORROW, Ga. —Vince Alexander is returning to the Peach Belt Conference.
Alexander, a four-time Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year and USC Aiken's all-time winningest coach, was announced Thursday as the new head men's basketball coach at Clayton State.
Alexander joins the Lakers after a two-year stint as an assistant coach for NCAA Division I Rice University.
Alexander has a 341-250 record over 20 years of head coaching experience, including 10 seasons at USCA. He won 196 games and had a .634 winning percentage, and he had six 20-win seasons.
During that span, the Pacers collected four PBC regular season championships (2008, '12-'14), five conference tournament championship game appearances ('08-'10, '13-'14) and three tournament titles, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and '14.
His Pacers made consecutive trips to the Elite Eight in 2013 and '14, making the Final Four in the latter. In addition to his four PBC Coach of the Year honors, he was named NABC Southeast Region Coach of the Year on three occasions.
Gamecocks' spring game plans finalized
The Garnet and Black Spring Game will kick off at 2 p.m. on April 24 at Williams-Brice Stadium, but the format will be different from past games.
COVID-19 is still a concern so capacity will be capped at approximately 9,000, USC announced Thursday. Gamecock Club members get free admission and first dibs on tickets. The general public will be charged $5 per ticket and can start buying available tickets at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Seats will be socially distanced and face coverings will be required. Concession stands will be open.
USC will also charge for parking in the Fairgrounds, as Gamecock Park is unavailable due to its use as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Cost is $10 per car and tailgating is prohibited.
The game will be televised on SEC Network Plus.
Winthrop's Kelsey leaving for College of Charleston job
CHARLESTON — Pat Kelsey is leaving Winthrop to become College of Charleston's men's basketball coach.
Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts announced Kelsey's hiring Thursday. Kelsey, 45, spent nine seasons with the Eagles, leading them to three NCAA Tournament berths including this past season.
Winthrop, seeded 12th, fell to No. 5 seed Villanova in the tournament's opening round last week.
Kelsey's Eagles opened 16-0 for the best start ever in the Big South Conference before finishing 23-2.
Kelsey takes over for Earl Grant, who left the Cougars for the Boston College coaching job earlier this month.
Charleston is coming off a 9-10 season where its final four games of the regular season due to COVID-10 concerns.