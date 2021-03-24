Sports Roundup for March 25

Sports on TV
Boxing
9 p.m. — Ring City USA: Daniela Bermudez vs. Amanda Serrano (Featherweights), San Juan, Puerto Rico, NBCSN
College Baseball
7 p.m. — Mississippi at Alabama, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Missouri, SECN
College Basketball (men's)
6 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Richmond, Quarterfinal, Denton, Texas, ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., CBSSN
7 p.m. — NIT Tournament: NC State vs. Colorado St., Quarterfinal, Frisco, Texas, ESPN
9 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Boise St. vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Denton, Texas, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., CBSSN
10 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Louisiana Tech vs. W. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Frisco, Texas, ESPN2
College Football
11 a.m. — Penn St. Pro Day: From State College, Pa., BTN
College Soccer (women's)
2 p.m. — Indiana at Ohio St., BTN
College Volleyball (women's)
8 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan, BTN
Golf
5:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Third Round, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Round 2, Austin Country Club, Austin, GOLF
9 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Kia Classic, First Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif. (taped), GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Final Round, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
MLB
4 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz., MLBN
9 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Portland at Miami, TNT
10 p.m. — Philadelphia at LA Lakers, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — NY Islanders at Boston, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
1:20 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Wiener Neustadt, Austria, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Iceland at Germany, Group Stage, Group J, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Haiti, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
10 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Canada, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
Tennis
11 a.m. — Miami Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round, TENNIS
USC Aiken softball makes schedule change, at home today
Due to impending inclement weather, USC Aiken's home softball doubleheader against UNC Pembroke set for Saturday has been moved to Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.
Live stats and video will be available for both games at Pacersports.com.
Lander women fall in Final Four
The second-ranked Lander women's basketball team lost 74-65 to third-ranked Drury on Wednesday in a Division II national semifinal.
The Bearcats (20-2) led by one at the half but were outscored by eight in the third quarter. They trailed by 11 late in the fourth quarter and trimmed it to three with 43.8 seconds left, but Drury scored the last six points of the game.
North Augusta grad Sarah Crews had four points, two rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 34 minutes before fouling out.
Georgia WR Pickens needs knee surgery after practice injury
ATHENS, Ga. — In a potentially major blow to one of the nation's top teams, Georgia receiver George Pickens will require knee surgery after being injured during spring practice.
A school statement said Pickens, projected as one of the nation's top receivers going into the 2021 season, sustained the injury to his right knee during a non-contact drill on Tuesday.
An MRI confirmed damage to the anterior cruciate ligament. The school said a full recovery is expected but did not say how long the junior will be out.
“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”
Pickens has already started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the Georgia medical staff.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Pickens was picked to the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team in 2019. He followed up with 36 catches for 513 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns in eight games last season.
Georgia went 8-2 and finished No. 7 in The Associated Press rankings, closing out the pandemic-affected season with a last-second victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open 2021 against powerhouse Clemson on Sept, 4 at Charlotte, North Carolina.