Sports Roundup for March 24

Sports on TV
Baseball
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN
College Basketball (women's)
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Maryland, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Georgia, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. vs. Missouri St., Second Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. Louisville, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Belmont vs. Indiana, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Columbus, Ohio, CBSSN
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Arizona, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
8:30 p.m. — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Columbus, Ohio, CBSSN
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. UCLA, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
Golf
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Second Round, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 1, Austin Country Club, Austin, GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Third Round, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
Hockey
5:30 p.m. — Anaheim at Minnesota, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Buffalo at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
10:30 p.m. — Los Angeles at San Jose, NBCSN
NBA
7:45 p.m. — Boston at Milwaukee, ESPN
10:05 p.m. — Brooklyn at Utah, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
9:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. U.S., Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
Tennis
11 a.m. — Miami Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st Round, TENNIS
GSU sweeps singles play to defeat CCU in Aiken
Georgia State men's tennis (8-5) opened Sun Belt play with a 6-1 victory over Coastal Carolina in Aiken Tuesday afternoon.
The Panthers, who entered the meeting on a three game winning streak, fell behind early, stumbling in doubles play. Andrei Duarte and Patrick Lazo earned a victory on court three for the Panthers, but Coastal Carolina would win on courts one and two to take the early edge.
Georgia State did not stay down for long as the Panthers gained momentum in singles action. Harvey Maughan, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week, put the Panthers on the board with a 6-2, 6-1 result on court two. Lazo and Duarte continued their success from the day, each earning a win to put the Panthers within striking distance.
Vazha Shubladze clinched the GSU victory with a 6-4, 6-4 decision on the top court. Despite both dropping their first sets, Mihai Marinescu and Kevin Huynh built upon their teammates' momentum, both emerging victorious to finish the singles play sweep.
Next up, the Panthers return to Georgia for a pair of matches. First Georgia State will pause Sun Belt action Friday to face Presbyterian before battling in-state and conference foe Georgia Southern on Saturday.
USC Aiken takes second at Bobcat Invitational
EATONTON, Ga. — The nationally ranked USC Aiken golf team finished second at the Bobcat Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.
The Pacers finished 8-over par 848. The squad shot 1-under par 279, over the final 18 holes of competition. Georgia College won the tournament by a stroke. Georgia Southwestern was third while Saint Leo and Young Harris rounded out the top five schools in the 12-team event.
Head coach Michael Carlisle's team was led by the duo of Leonardo Bono and Leo Johansson as each shot even-par 210. The dyad tied for sixth. Each shot 2-under par 68.
Bjorn Rosengren finished 18th after shooting 7-over par 217. He shot 1-under par 69, on the final round of play. George Eubank tied for 23rd (8-over par 218) while Gage Weeks placed 27th after posting a score of 9-over par 219.
The Pacers return to action this weekend at the Furman Invitational March 26-28.
Texans QB Watson facing 14 lawsuits alleging sex assault
HOUSTON — A 14th woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.
The claims in the latest suit, which was filed late Monday night in a Harris County state district court, are similar to those in the earlier cases in which the women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. The most recent lawsuit was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her in July 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Six others lawsuits were filed earlier Monday while the others were filed last week.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless," while the NFL player has broadly denied he acted inappropriately.