Sports Roundup for March 23

Sports on TV
College Baseball
6 p.m. — East Carolina at North Carolina, ACCN
7 p.m. — The Citadel at South Carolina, SECN
College Basketball (women's)
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. NC State, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Tennessee, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
5:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. West Virginia, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. South Carolina, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Baylor, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. UConn, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Stanford, Second Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
Golf
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, First Round, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
6 a.m. (Wednesday) — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Second Round, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at New Orleans, TNT
10 p.m. — Philadelphia at Golden State, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — New Jersey at Philadelphia, NBCSN
Tennis
11 a.m. — Miami Open: WTA 1st Round, TENNIS
USC Aiken golf in 2nd place at Bobcat Invitational
The third-ranked USC Aiken golf team is in second place after the first day of competition at the Bobcat Invitational.
The Pacers shot 9-over 569 through the first 36 holes of competition.
USCA was led by Leonardo Bono, George Eubank and Leo Johansson. All three shot 2-over 142 and are tied for seventh place.
Rookie Gage Weeks is tied for 21st after shooting 5 over.
Host Georgia College leads USCA by four strokes heading into Tuesday's final round of play.
Georgia Southwestern is third at 13-over 573 while Young Harris and Saint Leo are tied for fifth at 20 over.
Czarnecki scores, Pacers draw with Hurricanes
Caroline Czarnecki netted the match-tying goal in the waning minutes as the SC Aiken women's soccer team tied Georgia Southwestern 1-1 on Monday in league play.
USCA (1-2-1) had several chances in the first half to get on the board, but all five shots on goal in the opening period were turned away.
GSW jumped on top with a goal in the 58th minute, but the Pacers tied it up late.
In the 83rd minute, Riley Barrett found Caroline Czarnecki, who promptly found the back of the net to make the score 1-1.
For the match, Gressa Olson had three shots on goal while Maupin and Payne had two shots on goal apiece.
Georgia Martell played all 110 minutes between the pipes, recording eight saves.
The Pacers return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they host North Georgia.
Coastal Carolina, Georgia State tennis teams playing in Aiken
Division I men's tennis is coming to Aiken on Tuesday.
The Coastal Carolina and Georgia State teams, members of the Sun Belt Conference, are meeting at noon for a neutral-site match at the Weeks Tennis Center.
Coastal Carolina enters the match with a 4-2 overall record and a 1-0 mark in conference play. This will be the Sun Belt opener for Georgia State, which is 7-5 overall.
Lakers great Elgin Baylor dies at 86
LOS ANGELES — Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes. He was 86.
The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.
With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.
Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as “THE superstar of his era,” adding that his many accolades speak to that.
His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.
He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.
Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.