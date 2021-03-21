Sports Roundup for March 22

Sports on TV
Baseball
1 p.m. — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami, Jupiter, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz., MLBN
9:30 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz., MLBN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Iowa, Second Round, Indianapolis, CBS
2:40 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga, Second Round, Indianapolis, CBS
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Abilene Christian vs. UCLA, Second Round, Indianapolis, TBS
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Ohio vs. Creighton, Second Round, Indianapolis, TNT
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis, CBS
7:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Colorado vs. Florida St., Second Round, Indianapolis, TBS
8:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Alabama, Second Round, Indianapolis, TNT
9:40 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Kansas, Second Round, Indianapolis, CBS
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Alabama, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Drexel vs. Georgia, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
Noon — NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Rutgers, First Round, San Marcos, Texas, ESPNU
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. vs. Arkansas, First Round, Austin, Texas, ESPN
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Stony Brook vs. Arizona, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: VCU vs. Indiana, First Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Mount St. Mary's vs. Maryland, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Belmont vs. Gonzaga, First Round, San Marcos, Texas, ESPN2
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UCF vs. Northwestern, First Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Iowa St., First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Troy vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Austin, Texas, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UC Davis vs. Missouri St., First Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Marist vs. Louisville, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Bradley vs. Texas, First Round, San Marcos, Texas, ESPN2
10 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Wyoming vs. UCLA, First Round, Austin, Texas, ESPN
10 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Dakota vs. Oregon, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
Golf
6 a.m. (Tuesday) — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, First Round, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
Hockey
7:30 p.m. — Anaheim at Minnesota, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Winnipeg at Vancouver, NHLN
NBA
9 p.m. — Indiana at Milwaukee, NBATV
Panucci tallies goal at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 7-1 decision at North Georgia Sunday afternoon.
The Pacers are now 0-3 on the year.
Head coach Ike Ofoje's team recorded a corner kick 27 seconds into the match, but the squad was unable to register a shot.
Trailing 1-0 in the 14th minute, Davide Panucci's shot to the bottom right of the frame was stopped. However, the Pacers evened the contest at the 18:06 mark. After a foul in the box, Panucci's penalty kick knotted the match at 1-1.
Down 2-1 late in the first half, USC Aiken recorded two corner kicks, but neither resulted in a shot attempt.
The Nighthawks recorded three quick goals to open the second half before Lucas Pegorer managed an attempt, but it was saved.
David Moldovan's attempt was stopped by the keeper in the 73rd minute while Trent Terry's shot was also stopped before it went past the end-line.
For the match, USC Aiken was out-shot 28-5, including a 16-5 margin on goal. Brendan Gribek played all 90 minutes between the pipes and had eight saves.
Serena Williams latest star to withdraw from Miami Open
MIAMI — Serena Williams is the latest Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the Miami Open.
Williams pulled out Sunday, citing recent oral surgery. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would skip the tournament, which begins Tuesday.
Williams, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has won the event a record eight times, most recently in 2015.
“Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home,” she said in a statement. "I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon.”
Williams' most recent match was a month ago at the Australian Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.