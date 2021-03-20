Sports Roundup for March 21

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FOX
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Loyola of Chicago vs. Illinois, Second Round, Indianapolis, CBS
2:40 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Baylor, Second Round, Indianapolis, CBS
5:15 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. West Virginia, Second Round, Indianapolis, CBS
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Indianapolis, TNT
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Rutgers vs. Houston, Second Round, Indianapolis, TBS
7:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts vs. Florida, Second Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
8:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: North Texas vs. Villanova, Second Round, Indianapolis, TNT
9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Oklahoma St., Second Round, Indianapolis, TBS
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Central Michigan vs. Iowa, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Marquette vs. Virginia Tech, First Round, San Marcos, Texas, ESPNU
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee, First Round, Austin, Texas, ABC
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Idaho St. vs. Kentucky, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Michigan, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN2
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Jackson St. vs. Baylor, First Round, San Antonio, ABC
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: NC A&T vs. NC State, First Round, San Marcos, Texas, ESPN
4:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Stephen F. Austin vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Syracuse, First Round, Austin, Texas, ESPN2
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Mercer vs. South Carolina, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Oregon St., First Round, San Marcos, Texas, ESPN2
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: High Point vs. UConn, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Lehigh vs. West Virginia, First Round, San Antonio, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Washington St. vs. South Florida, First Round, Austin, Texas, ESPN2
10 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Utah Valley vs. Stanford, First Round, San Antonio, ESPN
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., NBC
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Washington at Brooklyn, NBATV
10 p.m. — Dallas at Portland, NBATV
Hockey
1 p.m. — New Jersey at Pittsburgh, NHLN
6 p.m. — Vegas at Los Angeles, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona, ESPN2
3:25 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, NBCSN
7 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Dominican Republic vs. U.S., Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
9:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
Tennis
9:30 a.m. — St. Petersburg-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS
6:30 p.m. — Monterrey-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS
Smith belts two round-trippers in doubleheader against Flagler
The USC Aiken softball team lost a pair of hard-fought games to Flagler Saturday afternoon.
For the first contest, Jessica Stanley had a game-high three hits. Katelyn Powell added two base knocks while Jessica Smith drove in a game-high three RBI.
For the second game, Powell, Smith and Stanley had two hits apiece. Smith led the way with four RBI. Emily Ayers, Brooke Moore, Smith and Stanley each scored twice.
The Pacers return to action Saturday at 2 p.m., when they host UNC Pembroke.
Team effort guides Pacers volleyball to win over Mountain Lions
The USC Aiken volleyball team posted a 3-0 victory at Young Harris Saturday afternoon.
Alie Smith led the balanced scoring attack with a match-best 13 kills while hitting .400. Sydney Bresee hit .600 for the second time this year after smashing six kills on 10 attempts. Kayla Duggan and Alisha Pitt notched four kills apiece while Anita Cookey-Gam had three.
Defensively, Bresee, Kayla Duggan and Alisha Pitt all notched three blocks. Kari Mercer posted a match-best 13 digs in the win.
The Pacers return to action Tuesday when they play at Lander.
Allgaier holds off Truex to win Atlanta Xfinity race
HAMPTON, Ga. — Justin Allgaier snatched the lead after Martin Truex Jr. made a mistake on pit road, and then held off his furious charge at the end to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Allgaier's celebration was marred by a scuffle on pit road between Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, whose cars had gotten into each other on pit road during the race.
Hemric came over to confront Gragson while he was doing an interview. Gragson took several swings, but appeared to miss before crew members and officials stepped in to separate the drivers. Neither was hurt.