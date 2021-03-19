Sports Roundup for March 20

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Fr8Auctions 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1
5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1
7 p.m. — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: 12 Hours Of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., NBCSN
Boxing
3 p.m. — Top Rank: Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines (Light Heavyweights), Moscow, ESPN
College Baseball
Noon — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SECN
7 p.m. — Florida St. at Miami, ACCN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown vs. Colorado, First Round, Indianapolis, CBS
Noon — NIT Tournament: Dayton vs. Memphis, First Round, Denton, Texas, ESPN
12:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Greensboro vs. Florida St., First Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: E. Washington vs. Kansas, First Round, Indianapolis, TBS
1:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. LSU, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., TNT
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern vs. Michigan, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind., CBS
3:20 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton, First Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
3:50 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Iona vs. Alabama, First Round, Indianapolis, TBS
4:20 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Indianapolis, TNT
5 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Saint Louis, First Round, Frisco, Texas, ESPN
6:15 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Iowa, First Round, Indianapolis, TBS
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. UConn, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind., CBS
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Ohio vs. Virginia, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., TRUTV
7:15 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Missouri vs. Oklahoma, First Round, Indianapolis, TNT
9:10 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. vs. Gonzaga, First Round, Indianapolis, TBS
9:40 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. BYU, First Round, Indianapolis, CBS
9:45 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Abilene Christian vs. Texas, First Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
9:50 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: VCU vs. Oregon, First Round, Indianapolis, TNT
College Football
4 p.m. — Jackson St. at Alabama St., ESPN2
5 p.m. — California Spring Game, PAC-12N
College Wrestling
11 a.m. — NCAA Championships: Medal Round, St. Louis, ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Championships: Championship, St. Louis, ESPN
Golf
5:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., NBC
5:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
Horse Racing
6 p.m. — The Louisiana Derby: Gr. II Derby, Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, NBCSN
Mixed Martial Arts
7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2
10 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
8 p.m. — Golden State at Memphis, NBATV
NHL
3 p.m. — Minnesota at Colorado, NHLN
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Islanders, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
11 p.m. — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, FS1
Tennis
7 a.m. — St. Petersburg-WTA Semifinals & Dubai-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
11 a.m. — Dubai-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS
5 p.m. — Monterrey-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS
Wiggins and Hyde lead USC Aiken past Flagler
Daniel Wiggins tossed a complete game as the USC Aiken baseball team cruised to an 8-1 victory Friday evening in the first game of the series against Flagler.
The Pacers are now 7-9 on the season. The Saints drop to 4-8 in league play and 5-13 overall.
Wiggins recorded a pair of strikeouts and gave up one run on six hits in the win. Morgan Hyde led the way with three hits and three RBI.
Jackson Hannon and Nick Tripp each had two hits while Marcus Mastellone crossed home twice.
USC Aiken plated six runs in the second and another in the third for a 7-0 advantage and would not look back.
In the second inning, Jeff Cyr drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a groundout. After loading the bases, Hyde drove in Cyr and Mastellone. Hannon's single drove in Sean McQuillan. Looking at a 2-0 pitch, Tripp singled in Hyde. An error allowed Hannon to score and Cyr drove in Tripp with a base hit, making it 6-0.
Hyde's single to left field in the third allowed Mastellone to trot home, extending the advantage to 7-0.
With one down in the eighth, Jose Hernandez came in as a pinch hitter and belted an offering down the left field line, putting two on as McQuillan raced to third on the play.