Sports Roundup for March 2

Sports on TV
College Baseball
3 p.m. — Campbell at NC State, ACCN
College Basketball (men's)
5 p.m. — Baylor at West Virginia, ESPN
6 p.m. — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, ACCN
6:30 p.m. — Arkansas at South Carolina, SECN
7 p.m. — Fresno St. at Boise St., CBSSN
7 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan, ESPN
7 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Tulsa at UCF, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Xavier at Georgetown, FS1
8 p.m. — Duke at Georgia Tech, ACCN
8 p.m. — Indiana at Michigan State, BTN
8:30 p.m. — Vanderbilt at LSU, SECN
9 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi, ESPN
9 p.m. — Wisconsin at Purdue, ESPN2
9 p.m. — Memphis at South Florida, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Marquette at DePaul, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
5:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Rutgers, BTN
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN
8 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Cincinnati, Phoenix, MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Boston, TNT
10 p.m. — Phoenix at LA Lakers, TNT
Hawks fire Pierce as coach following disappointing start
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce was fired on Monday, given the hook less than halfway into a season which carried heightened expectations before being hampered by injuries.
Hawks president Travis Schlenk announced the move in a short statement released by the team.
The Hawks are 14-20 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, following a 109-99 loss at Miami on Sunday night. It was the Hawks' 11th loss after holding a fourth-quarter lead. The teams play again in Miami on Tuesday.
Pierce, 44, gave no indication that he thought he was in trouble after Sunday’s loss. He even ran the Hawks’ practice on Monday morning in Miami.
“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta," Schlenk said in the statement.
The Hawks did not immediately name an interim coach. The likely choice is Nate McMillan, the former Indiana coach who was added to Pierce’s staff in the offseason.
McMillan filled in for Pierce when Piece was recently away from the team while his wife was giving birth.
Atlanta's was Pierce's first job as a head coach. He was previously an assistant with Philadelphia, Memphis, Golden State and Cleveland.
Schlenk said the move to fire Pierce, which comes less than a week before Atlanta hosts the All-Star Game, is timed to help the team have a second-half resurgence.
“We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season,” Schlenk said.
The Hawks last appeared in the playoffs in 2017. The team has rebuilt around point guard Trae Young and forward John Collins and invested heavily in veterans in the offseason.
Former USC baseball star apologizes for derogatory remark during broadcast
COLUMBIA — South Carolina baseball legend Kip Bouknight found himself in hot water on Feb. 28 for a remark he made while broadcasting the Gamecocks’ 8-7 win over Clemson.
Bouknight, the program’s winningest pitcher and recipient of the 2000 Golden Spikes Award, used the term “retarded” to describe the powerful hitting of USC’s Wes Clarke, who hit his nation-leading seventh and eighth home runs. He immediately apologized during the broadcast, and afterward via Twitter.
“I’d like to apologize for my comment in reference to Wes Clarke’s stellar early season performance during today’s telecast. The comment, although not intentional whatsoever, was completely inappropriate. Period,” Bouknight Tweeted. “There is nowhere in my heart that finds it ok to be insensitive to those with special needs. I would never do that. I am deeply sorry and remorseful and again I apologize to everyone.”
Bouknight does color analysis when USC games are on SEC Network Plus, the league’s streaming platform. As such, he is considered an employee of the athletics department.
USC condemned the remark in a statement, calling it inappropriate and unacceptable, and said it was being addressed internally.
“Gamecock Athletics adheres to the Carolinian Creed, the university’s value statement, which respects the dignity of all persons,” the statement said.
Bouknight has since been reaching out via Twitter to parents with special-needs children to personally apologize or set up meetings in which he can do the same.
“I certainly agree I don’t think he meant anything by it. I think he’s probably a good person,” said Barry Coats, President/CEO of South Carolina Special Olympics. “I’m sure he understands that and as soon as it happened, shortly thereafter he was very apologetic and I think he’ll do the right thing.”