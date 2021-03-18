Sports Roundup for March 19

Sports on TV
College baseball
4 p.m. — North Carolina at Boston College, ACCN
7 p.m. — Florida St. at Miami, ACCN
7 p.m. — Mississippi St. at LSU, SECN
College basketball (men's)
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, First Round, Indianapolis, CBS
12:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Colgate vs. Arkansas, First Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Drexel vs. Illinois, First Round, Indianapolis, TBS
1:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Utah St. vs. Texas Tech, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., TNT
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts vs. Ohio St., First Round, West Lafayette, Ind., CBS
3:20 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Hartford vs. Baylor, First Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
3:50 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Loyola of Chicago, First Round, Indianapolis, TBS
4:20 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Tennessee, First Round, Indianapolis, TNT
6:15 — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Indianapolis, TBS
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. North Carolina, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind., CBS
7 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Buffalo vs. Colorado St., First Round, Denton, Texas, ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Cleveland St. vs. Houston, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., TRUTV
7:15 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: North Texas vs. Purdue, First Round, Indianapolis, TNT
9 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Louisiana Tech vs. Mississippi, First Round, Frisco, Texas, ESPN2
9:10 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Rutgers vs. Clemson, First Round, Indianapolis, TBS
9:40 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. San Diego St., First Round, Indianapolis, CBS
9:45 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Morehead St. vs. West Virginia, First Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
9:50 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Winthrop vs. Villanova, First Round, Indianapolis, TNT
College lacrosse (men's)
5 p.m. — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU
College soccer (men's)
1 p.m. — Penn St. at Northwestern, BTN
3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, BTN
College soccer (women's)
7 p.m. — Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N
College softball
7 p.m. — Tennessee at Alabama, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Arizona at Washington, ESPNU
College volleyball (women's)
9 p.m. — Utah at Colorado, PAC-12N
11 p.m. — UCLA at Southern Cal, PAC-12N
College wrestling
11 a.m. — NCAA Championships: Quarterfinals, St. Louis, ESPNU
3 p.m. — NCAA Championships: Quarterfinals, St. Louis, ESPNU
8 p.m. — NCAA Championships: Semifinals, St. Louis, ESPN
Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix, MLBN
9 p.m. — Spring Training: Texas vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
10 p.m. — Dallas at Portland, NBATV
NHL
7 p.m. — NY Rangers at Washington, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
3:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS2
3:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham, NBCSN
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. El Salvador, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
Tennis
6 a.m. — Dubai-ATP Semifinals, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
3 p.m. — Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals 1 & 2, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP Semifinals & Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, TENNIS
USC basketball great Art Whisnant, grandfather of Dustin Johnson, dies
COLUMBIA — It was always hard to tell what he was most proud of: His status as a South Carolina basketball legend or his grandson, current world No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson.
“A guy wrote a book that had me as one of the top 80 players in ACC basketball history. I always thought that was sort of neat,” Art Whisnant said in a 2016 interview. “I’m excited for Dustin, can’t be no prouder. He’ll be in the South Carolina Hall of Fame too one day.”
Whisnant, who was elected to the state Hall of Fame in 2016 after his USC Athletic Hall of Fame induction in 2001, died on March 17. He was 81.
A three-time All-ACC pick from 1959-62, Whisnant averaged 19 points for his career and still ranks 11th on USC’s career scoring list (he was second behind Jim Slaughter when he graduated). He still ranks first with 880 free-throw attempts during his career.
A 6-4 center, Whisnant was so powerful that when Dan Collins released “The ACC Basketball Book of Fame” in 2013, charting the top 78 players in the league’s history based on the author’s matrix, Whisnant made the cut. He was one of three Gamecocks who did, alongside John Roche and Tom Owens.
A professional basketball career never worked out, although Whisnant was drafted by the L.A. Lakers. He stayed in Irmo, where he guided his grandson’s career.
Matt Jones ties course record with 61 in Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Jones’ opening round at the Honda Classic was remarkable.
He was remarkably unimpressed.
Jones tied the course record Thursday on a typically windy day at PGA National with a bogey-free 9-under 61 giving him a three-shot lead. He matched the mark set by Brian Harman in the second round in 2012, and was one shot better than the final-round 62 that Tiger Woods posted that year.
“That’s an incredible round of golf," said Lee Westwood, who opened with an even-par 70. “Could be the round of the year, 61 around here, when it’s flat calm, impressive. But when there’s a 15-, 20-mile-an-hour wind blowing, greens are fast, a lot of crosswinds, that’s an incredible round of golf."
All told, there have been roughly 6,000 tournament rounds at the Honda since it moved to PGA National in 2007. None was better than the one Thursday from Jones, an Australian ranked No. 83 in the world.
He seemed most unfazed afterward.
“I play golf for a living," Jones said. “I mean, I should be able to shoot a good golf score occasionally. It doesn't happen as much as I want. But yes, I'm very happy with it. I was very calm, I was very relaxed out there. I'm normally a bit more amped-up and hyped-up and I had a different goal this week, to be a little more calm than normally and walk slower."