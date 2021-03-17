Sports Roundup for March 18

Sports on TV
Boxing
9 p.m. — Ring City USA: Alberto Machado vs. Angel Fierro (Lightweights), Salinas, Puerto Rico, NBCSN
College Baseball
7 p.m. — Texas A&M at Florida, SECN
College Basketball (men's)
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's, Opening Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
6:20 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Wichita St., Opening Round, Indianapolis, TBS
7 p.m. — NIT Tournament: NC State vs. Davidson, First Round, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Appalachian St. vs. Norfolk St., Opening Round, Indianapolis, TRUTV
9 p.m. — NIT Tournament: SMU vs. Boise St., First Round, ESPN
9:50 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Michigan St., Opening Round, Indianapolis, TBS
Golf
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., GOLF
6 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Utah at Washington, NBATV
10:30 p.m. — Charlotte at LA Lakers, NBATV
Soccer (men's)
5:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico, FS1
Tennis
6 a.m. — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP Quarterfinals & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Friday) — Dubai-ATP Semifinals, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
GreenJackets release home game times for 2021 season
NORTH AUGUSTA — The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced the home game times for the 2021 Championship Season at SRP Park.
“The highly anticipated 2021 schedule is out and now adding game times is another exciting step forward towards Opening Day May 4,” stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “The countdown to Opening Day is officially underway and we can’t wait to welcome back our fans for the new era of GreenJackets baseball in two months.”
Tuesday–Friday game times will be at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday game times will be at 6:05 p.m., with the exception of July 3 and 4 (6:35 p.m.) and September 12. Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m. from May until July 11 where they will change to 5:05 p.m. The GreenJackets will not play on Mondays as that is a league off day. The full game schedule with times can be found here: https://bit.ly/AUGSchedule2021.
Smith, Foster pick up PBC accolades
USC Aiken's Alie Smith has been named the PBC Volleyball Player of the Week while Caroline Foster has been tabbed the Specialist of the Week, as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Smith, an outside hitter from St. Johns, Fla., slammed home a career-high 31 kills in the four-set win at Francis Marion. She hit .302 while narrowly missing out on a double-double with nine digs. For good measure, Smith added two blocks and an ace. In the victory at UNC Pembroke, she hammered 30 kills while hitting .308. She posted 16 digs for a double-double. Smith also added a block and an ace. In the win, she surpassed 1,000 career digs, becoming just the fifth USCA Division II student-athlete to have 1,000 career digs and 1,000 career kills.
Foster, a setter Blue Springs, Mo., was spectacular in the two victories. Against the Patriots, she distributed a career-high 47 assists while tallying six digs and an ace. Foster followed it up with a 42-assist, 10-dig, five-kill performance against the Braves. For the week she averaged 11.1 assists per set and two digs per frame.
The Pacers (2-2) lost on the road Tuesday at Augusta, falling 15-25, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25. They return to action Saturday at Young Harris.
USCA cancels soccer matches due to weather
Due to impending inclement weather, USC Aiken has announced cancellations of the men's and women's soccer home games Thursday.
The women's soccer team was scheduled to host Young Harris at 5 p.m., and the men were to play Lander at 7 p.m. Neither contest will be made up.
The men's soccer team returns to the pitch at 4 p.m. Sunday at North Georgia. The women play next Monday at 5 p.m. at Georgia Southwestern.