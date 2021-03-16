Sports Roundup for March 17

Sports on TV
Bowling
7 p.m. — PBA: The WSOB XII Scorpion Championship, Tampa, Fla., FS1
College Baseball
6 p.m. — Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, ACCN
College Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Toledo at Richmond, First Round, ESPN2
9 p.m. — NIT Tournament: W. Kentucky at Saint Mary's (Cal), First Round, ESPN2
College Softball
7 p.m. — North Dakota at Florida, SECN
Golf
6 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN
9 p.m. — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
7:15 p.m. — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ESPN
9:35 p.m. — LA Clippers at Dallas, ESPN
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Edmonton at Calgary, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
6:30 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBD, Round of 16, CBSSN
8:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Corinthians Paulista at Salgueiro Atlético, First Round, FS2
Tennis
6 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Thursday) — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series
Tiger Woods is back in the game – digitally, at least.
Woods has signed a long-term partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning the 15-time major champion to an industry he once dominated with EA Sports.
The deal was announced Tuesday, nearly a month after Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs.
It's possible Woods may never return to the PGA Tour, where his 82 victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time, but his name and likeness will be used exclusively in the “PGA Tour 2K” franchise. Woods was not among the players included in last year's 2K game, and it's unclear if he'll be added or if his name or image will be used on the cover. A news release from 2K said only that Woods would be an executive director and consultant.
Woods was partnered with EA Sports for 15 years, and the “Tiger Woods PGA Tour” series is among the most successful sports video games ever. Woods and EA Sports parted in 2013, four years after news of Woods’ extramarital affairs tarnished his public image.
EA Sports rebuilt the game from scratch and put Rory McIlroy on the cover in 2015, but the reboot got subpar reviews. EA Sports hasn’t produced a golf game since.
“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement released by 2K. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”
Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams
Gonzaga and Baylor spent almost the entire season holding down the top two spots in the Top 25.
Makes sense they'd hold down a bunch of spots on The Associated Press All-America teams.
The Bulldogs' Corey Kispert and the Bears' Jared Butler led the way with first-team nods Tuesday from the national panel of 63 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. They were joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, a two-time selection, along with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State.
Kispert and Butler had plenty of company, though.
The Bulldogs also landed big man Drew Timme and freshman sensation Jalen Suggs on the second team while Joel Ayayi was an honorable mention pick. The Bears had Davion Mitchell on the third team and MaCio Teague as an honorable mention.