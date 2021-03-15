Sports Roundup for March 16

Sports on TV
Bowling
8 p.m. — PBA: The WSOB XII Chameleon Championship, Tampa, Fla., FS1
College Baseball
4 p.m. — Charlotte at Wake Forest, ACCN
6 p.m. — Oklahoma at Arkansas, SECN
7 p.m. — Florida at Florida St., ACCN
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Fort Saint Lucie, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz., MLBN
9 p.m. — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Utah at Boston, TNT
10 p.m. — New Orleans at Portland, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Boston at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
4 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Real Madrid, Round of 16, CBSSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
3 p.m. — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Wednesday) — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
USC Aiken baseball postpones game, at home this weekend
Due to impending inclement weather, the USC Aiken home baseball game against Georgia Southwestern set for Tuesday has been postponed.
The game is now scheduled for April 27.
The Pacers return to action Friday, March 19, at home against Flagler. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
McDuffie earns All-American honors at NCAA track championships
North Carolina A&T junior Delecia McDuffie, an Aiken High grad, placed seventh in the 200-meter dash Saturday at the NCAA indoor track and field national championships.
McDuffie finished in a time of 23.01 and earned first-team All-American honors.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for coronavirus
STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home, the school announced Monday, hours before it was expected to be named the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Hall of Famer received a positive result from a COVID-19 test taken on Sunday and is not experiencing any symptoms, the school said.
The team's head physician said contact tracing protocols revealed that Auriemma did not have close contact with any other team member since Friday. All other Tier 1 members of the team and staff tested negative for the virus on Sunday and Monday, the school said.
“Only household close contacts were identified," Dr. Deena Casiero said. “Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process.”
The Huskies are scheduled to leave for the tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday. According to federal and state health guidelines, Auriemma must remain in isolation for 10 days and may rejoin the team on March 24, the school said.
Auriemma, who turns 67 on March 23, received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10.
“I’m feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days,” he said. “Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence."
Auriemma said he was told that the full effect of vaccines does not occur until 14 days after the last inoculation.
The Huskies (24-1) were forced to postpone the start of their season until Dec. 12 because of another positive test within the program and like most teams had several games canceled or postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.
Dallas Seavey wins Iditarod, matches most wins by a musher
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Ever since Dallas Seavey became the youngest musher to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2012, he’s been bombarded by questions on whether he would eventually get five race titles, the most ever by a musher.
“I think it was probably 10 minutes after I won that first race that somebody mentioned five,” he told The Associated Press before this year’s race. “At that point, I said I got to worry about No. 2 first. I may be homeschooled, but I know that much, two comes after one.”
Now Seavey, a 34-year-old considered by many to have the potential to become the race’s great champion, will have to start fending off questions about No. 6. Seavey on Monday collected his fifth Iditarod title, winning the pandemic-shortened race by more than three hours over second-place musher Aaron Burmeister.
He matched the record of five wins by Rick Swenson, known as the King of the Iditarod for picking up those titles from 1977-91.