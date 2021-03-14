Sports Roundup for March 15

Sports on TV
College Basketball (women's)
7 p.m. — NCAA Women's Selection Special, ESPN
8 p.m. — NCAA Women's Selection Special, ESPNU
Baseball
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla., MLBN
4 p.m. — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz., MLBN
Hockey
4 p.m. — Nashville at Tampa Bay, NHLN
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NBCSN
NBA
8:15 p.m. — New York at Brooklyn, ESPN
10:35 p.m. — LA Lakers at Golden State, ESPN
Soccer
3:55 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
Tennis
6 p.m. — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Tuesday) — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42
NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans.
“Til the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team and the great city of New Orleans,” Brees said in social media post on Sunday, 15 years to the day after he signed with the Saints.
“We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us,” Brees continued. “I am only retiring from football. I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye.”
The post also included a short video in which his four young children – the three boys wearing No. 9 Saints jerseys – exclaimed, “Our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!”
The decision comes after the 42-year-old quarterback won nine of 12 regular-season starts while completing 70.5% of his passes in 2020, and then won a wild-card round playoff game before New Orleans’ season ended with a divisional-round loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Saints coach Sean Payton said Brees had plenty of other injuries or ailments during his Saints tenure, but willed himself to play through them whenever possible.
“Over the years his durability and availability is quite amazing. I can recall so many of these different injuries,” Payton said. “He’s as courageous and as tough a player as I’ve ever been around.”
Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358, although that mark will be under threat next season by 44-year-old Tom Brady, who has 79,204 career yards passing. Brees’ 571 career touchdown passes rank second behind Brady’s 581.
Brees had dropped hints about his intentions, saying he considered himself to be on “borrowed time.” After his final game, he returned to the Superdome field in street clothes, embraced his wife, Brittany, and played catch with his children for nearly two hours. When Brady saw them on his way to the Tampa Bay bus, he stopped, chatted, threw passes to Brees children and hugged Brees before departing.
Pacers baseball falls to Cougars in series finale
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The USC Aiken baseball team lost a 14-11 decision to Columbus State in the final game of the series.
The Pacers are now 6-9 on the season.
Leo Horacio, Morgan Hyde and Nick Tripp each posted three hits in the game. Jeff Cyr, Tyler Littlefield and Sean McQuillan had two hits apiece.
Tripp led the way with three RBI and scored three runs. Horacio drove in a pair of runs while Hyde and McQuillan each crossed home twice.
For the game, USC Aiken pounded out 18 hits, including five extra-base hits.
Alex Stobert started the game and worked five innings. He struck out eight. Connor Christensen, Jacob Rye, Henry Cartrett and Austin Sandifer all saw time on the mound. Rye took the loss.
USC Aiken men's soccer drops road match at Flagler
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken men's soccer team lost a 4-0 decision at Flagler Sunday afternoon.
The Pacers are now 0-2 on the season. The Saints improve to 3-2-1.
For the match, David Moldovan recorded the lone shot on goal. Abelardo Rodriguez fired off two shots while Lucas Pegorer and Yannis Wome each had one.
Rodriguez tried to get the offense going from the start, registering the first two shots of the contest, coming in the third and seventh minute, respectively.
A flurry of Flagler attempts missed the mark and keeper Brendan Gribek stopped a pair of shots within an eight-second span.
Brendan Gribek played 83:39 between the pipes and had six saves. Felipe Cerda came in for the final 6:21 and managed a stop.