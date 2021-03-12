You have permission to edit this article.
Sports Roundup for March 14

Sports on TV

Auto Racing

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Instacart 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FOX

College Basketball (men's)

Noon — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, Championship, CBSSN

1 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU, Championship, Dayton, Ohio, CBS

1 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Alabama, Championship, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN

3:15 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: Cincinnati vs. Houston, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN

3:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Illinois, Championship, Indianapolis, CBS

6 p.m. — NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show, CBS

8:30 p.m. — NIT Selection Special, ESPNU

College Basketball (women's)

Noon — Atlantic 10 Tournament: UMass vs. VCU, Championship, Richmond, Va., ESPNU

1 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Baylor, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2

2 p.m. — Southland Tournament: Sam Houston St. vs. SF Austin, Championship, Katy, Texas, CBSSN

2 p.m. — Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Mount St. Mary's, Championship, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Championship., CBSSN

College Football

3 p.m. — Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St., ESPN2

College Softball

1 p.m. — Arkansas at South Carolina, SECN

Golf

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., NBC

Baseball

1 p.m. — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., MLBN

4 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland, Mesa, Ariz., MLBN

9 p.m. — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale. Ariz., MLBN

NBA

4 p.m. — Utah at Golden State, NBATV

6:30 p.m. — San Antonio at Philadelphia, NBATV

9 p.m. — LA Clippers at New Orleans, ESPN

Hockey

2 p.m. — Arizona at Minnesota, NHLN

5:30 p.m. — Los Angeles at Colorado, NBCSN

Soccer (men's)

7:25 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna, ESPN2

12:25 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, NBCSN

3:10 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, NBCSN

Tennis

6 a.m. (Monday) — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard – stolen, he claimed, by the judges – that he never fought again.

One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66. His wife, Kay, announced his death on the Facebook page for Hagler's fans.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hagler fought on boxing’s biggest stages against its biggest names, as he, Leonard, Hearns and Roberto Duran dominated the middleweight classes during a golden time for boxing in the 1980s. Quiet with a brooding public persona, Hagler fought 67 times over 14 years as a pro out of Brockton, Massachusetts, finishing 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.

“If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove,’’ Hagler once said. "That’s all I am. I live it.”

Dustin Johnson decides again not to go to Japan for Olympics

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — One year later didn't make Dustin Johnson change his mind. He's not going to the Olympics.

Johnson didn't want to go to Tokyo a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a one-year delay, because of a crammed summer schedule and his desire to stay fresh for the PGA Tour's postseason that culminates with the FedEx Cup.

He won the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize for the first time.

Johnson said he didn't put forward his name to be among the maximum of four Americans who can play in the Olympics. The Masters champion is No. 1 in the world. Countries can have as many as four players provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking on June 21, the day after the U.S. Open.

Johnson is no longer part of the Olympic ranking.

“I really didn't think much about it. I actually didn't really ever decide whether I was going to play or not, I just didn't sign up,” Johnson said Saturday. “But it's right in the middle of a big stretch of golf for me, so that was the reason I was kind of waffling on it a little bit.”

