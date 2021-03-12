Sports Roundup for March 13

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla., FS1
5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1
7 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Arlington, Texas, NBCSN
College Basketball (men's)
11 a.m. — America East Tournament: Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, Championship, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Semifinal, Indianapolis, CBS
1 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Alabama, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN
1 p.m. — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: Morgan State vs. Norfolk State, Championship, Norfolk, Va., ESPN2
3 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: Cincinnati vs. Wichita State, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN
3:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Semifinal, Indianapolis, CBS
4 p.m. — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, CBS
6 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. Texas, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN
6 p.m. — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala., ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York, FOX
7:30 p.m. — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho, ESPNU
8:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN
9 p.m. — Conference USA Tournament: North Texas vs. Western Kentucky, Championship, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN
9:30 p.m. — Southland Tournament: TBD vs. Nicholls, Championship, Katy, Texas, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPNU
10:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN
11:30 p.m. — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN2
College Basketball (women's)
11 a.m. — Mid-American Tournament: Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green, Championship, Cleveland, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Saint Peter's vs. Marist, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNEWS
1 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: VCU vs. Dayton, Semifinal, Richmond, Va., CBSSN
2 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Maryland , Championship, Indianapolis, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Richmond, Va., CBSSN
6 p.m. — Conference USA Tournament: TBD vs. Rice, Championship, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., NBC
2 p.m. — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar (taped), GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, Fla., MLBN
NBA
2 p.m. — New York at Oklahoma City, NBATV
7 p.m. — Detroit at Brooklyn, NBATV
10 p.m. — Dallas at Denver, NBATV
NHL
1 p.m. — NY Rangers at Boston, NHLN
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, NHLN
10 p.m. — Edmonton at Vancouver, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United, NBCSN
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana, FS1
Tennis
9:15 a.m. — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Finals, Marseille-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
3 p.m. — Santiago-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Sunday) — Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Finals, Dubai-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Smith reaches career milestone in win over UNC Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.C. — Alie Smith reached the 1,000-kill, 1,000-dig mark for her career Friday evening as the USC Aiken volleyball team defeated UNC Pembroke 3-1.
The Pacers are now 2-1 on the year while the Braves fall to 1-1.
Smith registered a double-double with a match-high 30 kills to go along with 16 digs. Sydney Bresee and Anita Cookey-Gam each had seven kills while Alisha Pitt had six in the win.
Caroline Foster notched a double-double with 42 assists and 10 digs. Kayla Duggan and Mercer tallied two aces each.
Defensively, Kari Mercer garnered 25 digs while Emily Duggan contributed 12.
Markakis retires after 15 years with Braves, Orioles
ATLANTA — Outfielder Nick Markakis has retired after 15-year career with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.
The 37-year-od Markakis, who was a free agent, told The Athletic in a story published Friday that he was done playing after accumulating 2,388 hits, earning his lone All-Star selection in 2018 and coming within one win of reaching the World Series in his final season.
Braves manager Brian Snitker called Markakis “the consummate pro in everything he did.”
Even though he no longer fit into the team's plans, Snitker said Markakis' presence was missed in the Braves clubhouse. The manager talked with him on Thursday about his retirement plans before he made them official.
“It's a big hole in there without him,” Snitker said. “We all miss him. Just his stability and the calming influence he had on everybody. It was just a great career. ... I felt honored to manage him for the last few years of his career.”