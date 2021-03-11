Sports Roundup for March 12

Sports on TV
College baseball
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN
College basketball (men's)
11:30 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN
Noon — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN
Noon — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN
Noon — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Wichita St., Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN
3 p.m. — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN
3 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: Cincinnati vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNEWS
6 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN
6:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
7 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., SECN
7:30 p.m. — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland, CBSSN
8:30 p.m. — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNEWS
8:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN
9 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN
9 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN
9:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., SECN
10 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU
11:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPN
College basketball (women's)
11:30 a.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. Iowa St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU
2 p.m. — BTN Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis, FS2
2:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU
4:30 p.m. — BTN Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis, FS2
5 p.m. — America East Tournament: Stony Brooke at Maine, Championship, ESPNU
College lacrosse (men's)
1 p.m. — Stony Brook at Syracuse, ACCN
College softball
5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ACCN
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla., MLBN
NBA
8 p.m. — Denver at Memphis, NBATV
10:30 p.m. — Indiana at LA Lakers, NBATV
NHL
8 p.m. — Vegas at St. Louis, NHLN
Sailing
10 p.m. — America's Cup: Races 5-6, Auckland, New Zealand, NBCSN
Tennis
5:30 p.m. — Santiago-ATP Quarterfinal 4, TENNIS
8 p.m. — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
USC Aiken Drops Two At No. 17 Young Harris
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The USCA Aiken softball team opened its season at No. 17 Young Harris and lost a pair of contests Thursday in the debut of head coach Jaclin Poole.
The Pacers dropped the first game 4-0 before falling 9-1 in the nightcap.
In game one, Katelyn Powell registered the team's first hit under Poole with two outs in the first when she ripped a single to right field on an 0-1 pitch.
Down 4-0 in the sixth, Jessica Stanley ripped the first pitch she saw through the infield and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Katie Painter, but back-to-back outs ended the frame. Jessica Smith recorded a two-out single in the seventh, but a fly ball ended the game.
In game two, YHC managed to plate a run in each of the first two innings before putting up five runs in the third.
Trailing 8-0 heading into the fifth inning, Emily Ayers broke through for the Pacers. She opened the inning and blasted the first offering over the left center field fence, making it 8-1. The Mountain Lions managed to plate a run in the bottom of the frame for the 9-1 final score.
The Pacers return to action Saturday when they play a non-conference doubleheader at Lander. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
Pacers race past Bobcats in PBC contest
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's soccer team picked up a 3-1 victory at Georgia College Thursday evening.
The Pacers are now 1-1 on the season while the Bobcats fall to 1-4.
USC Aiken registered its first shot in the ninth minute of play, but Willa Olson's attempt was saved. She posted another shot a minute later but was unable to connect for a score.
In a tightly contested first half, the Pacers broke through in the 38th minute of play. Harley King found Gressa Olson for the score, putting the visitors up 1-0.
Charlotte Mannella entered the match in the second half and promptly took a pass from Erika Bateman. She blasted the pass into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage at the 46:21 mark.
The Bobcats made it a 2-1 contest in the 56th minute.
GC had a few solid chances to knot the match, but Georgia Martell thwarted the home squad. At the 83:26 mark, Willa Olson found the back of the net for an insurance goal.
For the match, USC Aiken tallied seven shots, including six on frame. Martell stopped five of the six shots she saw. The Pacers accounted for a pair of corner kicks in the victory.
The Pacers return to action Sunday when they host UNC Pembroke at 2 p.m.
Pacers fall to Mountain Lions in season opener
AIKEN — The USC Aiken men's soccer team saw the pitch for the first time this season and lost a 4-0 contest to Young Harris Thursday afternoon.
The Pacers are 0-1 on the year while the Mountain Lions stand at 3-1-1.
Trailing 1-0 after the first 23 minutes, Henrique Barreto took a corner kick for the Pacers, but he was unable to connect with a teammate.
Head coach Ike Ofoje's defense held tough for much of the first half, but the visitors broke through to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute. Less than a minute later, Giuseppe Ciminio nearly cut the deficit in half, but his powerful attempt was stopped by the keeper. Just before halftime, Davide Panucci's shot sailed wide of the post, leaving it 2-0 at the break.
Down 3-0 in the 64th minute, Panucci's attempt was on frame, but it was stopped by the keeper. USC Aiken continued to apply pressure, earning a pair of corner kicks. However, neither resulted in a shot.
Yannis Wome had USC Aiken's final attempt of the evening, but it was saved, preserving the shutout for the visitors.
For the match, Ofoje's team placed three shots on frame. The team earned four corner kicks. Felipe Cerda started the match between the pipes and had five saves in 76:04. Brendan Gribek played the final 13:56 and picked up a save.
The Pacers return to action Sunday when they play at Flagler at 4 p.m.