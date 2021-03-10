Sports Roundup for March 11

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
11:30 a.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
11:30 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN
Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN
Noon — American Athletic Tournament: Temple vs. South Florida, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU
Noon — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Ohio St., Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Miami vs. Georgia Tech, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
2:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN
3 p.m. — Mountain West Tournament: Wyoming vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN
3 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: Tulane vs. Tulsa, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs. St. John's, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1
5:30 p.m. — Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN
5:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Rutgers, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN
6:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
7 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. UCF, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Missouri, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN
8:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
9 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN
9 p.m. — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN
9 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN
11:30 p.m. — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN
11:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN
College Basketball (women's)
11 a.m. — BTN Tournament: Nebraska vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, FS2
1:30 p.m. — BTN Tournament: Northwestern vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, FS2
6:30 p.m. — BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, FS2
9 p.m. — BTN Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, FS2
10 p.m. — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, Players Stadium Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater Fla., MLBN
8 p.m. — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Boston at Brooklyn, TNT
10 p.m. — Golden State at LA Clippers, TNT
Tennis
5 a.m. — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals, Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
4 p.m. — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
The National Hockey League and ESPN are together again: The two sides announced a seven-year agreement Wednesday beginning next season that includes four Stanley Cup Finals, the NHL All-Star game and comprehensive streaming rights.
ESPN has a long history with the league, stretching back to the network's launch, but hasn't aired games since 2004.
“This partnership of the world’s top hockey league and the platforms of The Walt Disney Company is a big win for our fans and our game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “It sets a new standard in delivering our game to the most passionate and tech-savvy fans in sports in the ways they now demand and on the platforms they use.”
ESPN started airing NHL games when it went on the air in 1979 by making deals with individual teams. It had the national NHL rights from 1985-88 and 1992-2004.
Under the new agreement, the Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC in four of the seven years, beginning next season. It also includes 25 regular-season games with the likely breakdown being 15 on ESPN and 10 on ABC. The ABC games would likely air on Saturdays beginning around the All-Star game with the ESPN top game being on Thursday.
ESPN and ABC will also have first choice of which conference final series to air as well as half of the first- and second-round games.
Even more significant for ESPN and Disney is that the NHL.TV package — which has more than 1,000 out-of-market games — will move to the ESPN+ streaming service and will be a part of the base package.
ESPN will also produce 75 national games per season that will streamed exclusively on both ESPN+ and Hulu.
"This agreement serves as a blueprint for sports deals in the future. We know the power of the NHL and are thrilled to welcome it back as a significant new pillar across our platforms, and we look forward to connecting more deeply and directly with some of the sports world’s most passionate fans,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said.
NBC is in the final season of a 10-year contract worth $2 billion that gives it national NHL rights, but the league will air on multiple networks in its next agreement.
NBC has aired games since 2005 and is still among the bidders for the other part of the deal, which includes three Stanley Cup Finals.
Fox Sports and CBS are also likely to put in bids. Fox had NHL rights from 1995-99. Where all three networks stand could become clearer after the NFL’s television rights are finalized.