Sports Roundup for March 10

Sports on TV
Baseball
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Detroit vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla., MLBN
8 p.m. — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Syracuse, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
2:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
3 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Georgetown, First Round, New York, FS1
4 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington St. vs. Arizona St., First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
5:30 p.m. — Patriot League: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, First Round, New York, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
6:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, First Round, Indianapolis, BTN
6:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Kansas St. vs. TCU, First Round, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN
7 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN
7:30 p.m. — Patriot League: Bucknell at Colgate, Semifinal, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C., ACCN
9 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Penn St., First Round, Indianapolis, BTN
9 p.m. — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Providence, First Round, New York, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma, First Round, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN
10 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN
1:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs Northwestern, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN
11 p.m. — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Hockey
7 p.m. — Vegas at Minnesota, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Los Angeles at Anaheim, NBCSN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — San Antonio at Dallas, NBATV
Soccer
12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, NBCSN
Tennis
6 p.m. — Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Dubai-WTA & Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday) — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals, Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Smith’s career night leads Pacers past Patriots
FLORENCE — The University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball team notched a 3-1 victory at Francis Marion Tuesday. Set scores were 27-25, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-22.
The Pacers are now 1-1 on the season while the Patriots fall to 1-1.
Alie Smith led the way with a career-high and match-best 31 kills on 63 attempts. Smith was a dig shy of a double-double. She hit .302 in the contest, had two blocks and an ace. The 31 kills by Smith marked the fifth-most in school history. It also marked the third-most kills in a four-set match in school history.
Pierce, Cooper, Bosh lead finalists for 2021 basketball Hall of Fame class
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The list announced Tuesday features six other first-time finalists: former NBA coach Rick Adelman, two-time NCAA champion and Villanova coach Jay Wright, two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson and former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley, plus Hall of Famer Bill Russell for inclusion as a coach.
Rounding out the list of finalists are Leta Andrews, the all-time winningest high school coach, male or female; Michigan “Fab Five” member Chris Webber; 2000 Olympic gold medalist Tim Hardaway; five-time NBA All-Star Marques Johnson and four-time NBA defensive player of the year Ben Wallace.
Panthers use franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed the franchise tag on Taylor Moton while still hoping to work out a long-term extension with the fourth-year offensive tackle.
If no long-term deal is reached by July 15, Moton would make between $13 million and $14 million next season depending on the NFL salary cap – which has yet to be established – and would be eligible for free agency next year.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Moton has started all 48 games at right tackle over the past three seasons while receiving high marks for his ability to protect the quarterback. He has allowed only 10 sacks in 2,071 pass-blocking snaps in his career and his 81.2 grade for 2020 was 13th among all tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed three sacks and committed two penalties last season.