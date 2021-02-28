Sports Roundup for March 1

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
3 p.m. — Washington St. at Arizona St., PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Dayton at St. Bonaventure, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Miami at Virginia, ACCN
6 p.m. — UMass at Saint Louis, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Rutgers at Nebraska, BTN
7 p.m. — North Carolina at Syracuse, ESPN
9 p.m. — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ESPN
9 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Air Force at Colorado St., CBSSN
College Basketball (women's)
7 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Seton Hall at St. John's, FS1
8 p.m. — Marquette at UConn, CBSSN
Baseball
1 p.m. — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Myers, Fla., MLBN
NBA
8 p.m. — Utah at New Orleans, NBATV
10:30 p.m. — Charlotte at Portland, NBATV
Hockey
7 p.m. — Carolina at Florida, NHLN
Pacers clinch series with victory over Georgia Southwestern
The USC Aiken baseball team knocked off Georgia Southwestern Sunday afternoon 9-6.
The Pacers are now 4-5 on the season.
James Eckert led off the second with a walk and moved to third on a Jeff Cyr double. A wild pitch allowed Eckert to score. Jackson Hannon's grounder plated Cyr to make it 2-0.
Eckert started off the fifth by reaching on an error. After being bunted to second by Sean McQuillan, Cyr's double pushed him across home plate for a 3-0 edge.
In the sixth, Morgan Hyde reached on an errant throw, allowing him to scamper to third safely. Tyler Littlefield plated Hyde. With two outs, a wild pitch pushed the advantage to 5-0.
Alex Stobert had a no-hitter through 6.2 innings before a round-tripper ended it, along with the shutout. Before being lifted for reliever Austin Sandifer with two outs in the seventh, Stobert had thrown a mere 67 pitches, 48 of which were strikes.
Georgia Southwestern scored a run in the eighth to make it 7-5, but Hyde came in to pitch and promptly forced two fly ball outs with the bases loaded, ending the inning. USC Aiken added two runs in the bottom of the eighth, with Jackson Hannon driving in one while another crossed home on an error.
Branden Grace closes eagle-birdie to win Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Branden Grace closed eagle-birdie Sunday to win the Puerto Rico Open, an emotional triumph following his father's January death after a month-long fight with the coronavirus.
Grace holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on the par-4 17th and birdied the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jhonattan Vegas at windy Grand Reserve.
“This morning I had a tear in the car when I was talking to my wife,” Grace said about father Peter. “It was an emotional day. I thought about him a hell of a lot out there, especially the last tee shot. I was really struggling the last hole, because I knew he was watching over me. I knew he was guiding me."
The 32-year-old South African player won for the second time on the PGA Tour and 13th worldwide, closing with a 6-under 66 to finish at 19-under 269.
“It’s been a very tough couple of years and a tough couple of months and it’s just nice to – obviously, with all the support back home with my wife and my son and my family and everybody back home,” Grace said. “And all that we have been through, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.”
Elsewhere in golf:
• Kevin Sutherland chipped in for the only birdie of the final round on No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic on Sunday.
• Nelly Korda followed in big sister's footsteps with a three-shot victory that looked easier than it felt. She seized control with three birdies through six holes, closed with 12 pars and shot a 3-under 69 at Lake Nona to win the Gainbridge LPGA.
Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers
CLEMSON — Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers' program.
A team spokesman confirmed Kendrick's status on Sunday.
Kendrick, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a highly talented player who last season had several discipline issues and did not play in three games.
After Kendrick didn't play in a win over Pittsburgh in November, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said: “Some people might say he's in the doghouse. I like to say he's in the love shack. Just a little discipline.”
Kendrick started eight of the nine games he played in last season. He had 20 tackles and led the team with six pass breakups. He also had a 66-yard fumble recovery touchdown in a victory over Virginia Tech last December.
Kendrick was named a first-team all-ACC cornerback.
Clemson began spring workouts Wednesday. Kendrick becomes the second defensive starter gone from last year's group, which finished 15th nationally with 326 yards allowed a game.