Sports Roundup for June 9

Sports on TV
College Softball
7 p.m. — World Series: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Championship, Game 2, Oklahoma City, ESPN
College Track and Field
8 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, Eugene, Ore., ESPNU
9 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1, Eugene, Ore., ESPN2
MLB
2 p.m. — San Francisco at Texas, MLBN
5 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Arizona at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
9:30 p.m. — Kansas City at LA Angels, ESPN
NBA
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 2, TNT
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 6, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
7 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Sandy, Utah, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris, TENNIS
2 p.m. — ATP: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris, TENNIS
WNBA
8 p.m. — Indiana at Chicago, CBSSN
GreenJackets' Vines named Pitcher of the Week
Augusta GreenJackets right-handed pitcher Darius Vines has been named the Pitcher of the Week in the Low-A East for May 31-June 6. In two starts Vines allowed only two runs over 11 innings of work, and he held opponents scoreless for 9⅓ consecutive innings.
This season, he has an ERA of 2.25 over six starts and 24 innings. He has 30 strikeouts to only eight walks.
Vines played collegiately at Cal State Bakersfield and was a seventh-round selection by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Jokic becomes lowest draft pick ever to win NBA MVP
DENVER — Nikola Jokic was selected with the 41st draft pick when he entered the NBA seven years ago.
Now, by overwhelming consensus, he's No. 1.
The Nuggets' big man was revealed Tuesday as the NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2020-21, making him by far the lowest draft pick ever to win the award. “The Joker” now has his name etched alongside the greatest players in league history, which surely seemed unlikely when he was that unheralded prospect out of Sombor, Serbia in 2014.
“To be honest, I didn't even think I would be in the NBA," Jokic said. “My goal when I started to play basketball back home, it was playing in Euroleague because that was kind of the closest top league to my country."
He did a little more.
Jokic was the runaway winner, getting 91 of the 101 first-place ballots cast – 100 of them from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league, the other being an aggregate first-place ballot compiled from fan voting.
That fan vote was the outlier: It went to 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks, the only vote Rose got.
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was second, Golden State's Stephen Curry was third, 2019 and 2020 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee was fourth and Phoenix's Chris Paul was fifth.
The previous record-holders for lowest draft picks who became MVPs were Steve Nash and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who were both chosen 15th overall. Antetokounmpo won the MVP award each of the last two seasons.
Jaguars hold out QB Lawrence due to hamstring tightness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.
The No. 1 overall draft pick returned after getting some treatment on the field and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also had a pass tipped and returned for a score.
Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Thursday’s workout.
The Jaguars will hold a three-day minicamp next week that will close out organized team activities. Training camp begins in late July.
Lawrence is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder. The former Clemson star has been cleared to practice, but the Jaguars are trying to be cautious with him and keep him from getting him touched in and out of the pocket.