Sports Roundup for June 8

Sports on TV
College Softball
7:30 p.m. — Women's College World Series, Championship, Game 1, Oklahoma City, ESPN
MLB
7 p.m. — Washington at Tampa Bay, FS1
10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Kansas City at LA Angels (9:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 2, TNT
10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 1, TNT
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 5, NBCSN
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 5, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris, TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris, TENNIS
Alabama, Saban agree to new 8-year deal through 2029 season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2029 season.
Alabama announced the extension on Monday, including $8.425 million in base salary and talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts.
The 69-year-old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships since taking over in 2007, will receive an $800,000 “contract completion benefit” after each contract year from 2022-25.
Saban said in statement that he and his wife Terry “are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career. Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it’s a place where our roots now run deep."
He signed a new eight-year deal in 2018 worth at least $74.4 million, including $400,000 annual raises and three payments of $800,000 for completing contract years.
Alabama won another national championship in Saban's 14th season this January with his second perfect record with the Tide. It was a record seventh national title for Saban, who also won the 2003 BCS crown at LSU, breaking the tie with former Alabama coach Bear Bryant among FBS coaches.
Oklahoma tops James Madison, advances to championship series
OKLAHOMA CITY — Giselle Juarez struck out 11 in another stellar performance, helping top-seeded Oklahoma beat Odicci Alexander and James Madison 7-1 in a Women’s College World Series semifinal on Monday.
Behind Alexander's pitching, unseeded James Madison surprised Oklahoma on the opening day of the tournament Thursday to move the Sooners into the losers bracket. Oklahoma won two games on Saturday, and then beat James Madison on Sunday to force the winner-take-all game for a spot in the championship series.
Alexander, who pitched complete games in wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State to reach the semifinals, lasted into the fifth inning Monday. The crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans gave a tearful Alexander a standing ovation as she left the field.
“It was amazing," she said. “I mean, it’s more than just a game. To see them all clapping for me and cheering me on, I mean, it was a great moment, and it warmed my heart."
Juarez was impressed with Alexander.
“Game recognizes game, and she is a baller," Juarez said. “I have mad respect for her, and she gave everything she had and I think it’s really awesome that they did give her that standing ovation. She earned it. She deserves it. She’s worked hard, and I think she’s a competitor, and she did great this year."
It was the first World Series appearance for James Madison (41-4), the Colonial Athletic Association champion. Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said James Madison and coach Loren LaPorte gave softball a boost.