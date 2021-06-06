Sports Roundup for June 7

Sports on TV
College Softball
7:30 p.m. — Women's College World Series: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Oklahoma City, ESPN
MLB
5 p.m. — Miami at Boston, MLBN
10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ESPN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 2, TNT
10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 1, TNT
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Boston, East Division Final, Game 5, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Winnipeg at Montréal, North Division Final, Game 4, NHLN
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Winnipeg at Montréal, North Division Final, Game 4 (Joined in Progress), NBCSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS
Titans agree to deal with Falcons for Julio Jones
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans had been talking to the Atlanta Falcons about seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones for nearly three weeks.
In the end, they pried Jones loose with a couple of draft picks, the highest being a second-rounder.
“We felt like it was good value for us, and Atlanta felt like it was good value for them obviously or they wouldn't have done the trade,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Sunday, hours after the teams announced the deal.
The Falcons will receive the Titans’ second-round pick in 2022 and their fourth-rounder in 2023 with Atlanta sending Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023.
Young scores 35, Hawks top Embiid, Sixers in Game 1
PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young put an early smackdown on Philly and again rose to the occasion in the playoffs for a Hawks team that wasted no time grabbing control of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Young scored 25 of his 35 points in the first half as Atlanta shook off Joel Embiid and a hostile crowd and held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 Sunday in Game 1.
Embiid raised a sledgehammer as he returned from a one-game absence with a cartilage tear in his right knee. He walked out with WWE star Triple H to a roaring ovation.
Young and the Hawks had the Sixers down for the count from the jump.
The Sixers' rally came too late as they pulled within three with 1:01 left on consecutive baskets from Embiid. Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic put his fingers to his lips and shushed the raucous crowd when he hit a 3 that sealed the win.
Serena Williams loses at French Open; Federer withdraws
PARIS — Serena Williams turns 40 in September. Roger Federer hits that milestone the month before. No one knows how many more French Open appearances each will make, and this year's tournament ended for both on Sunday.
Williams fell way behind and could not put together a comeback against a much younger and less-experienced opponent in the fourth round at Roland Garros, losing 6-3, 7-5 to Elena Rybakina – who wasn't even born when the American made her tournament debut in 1998.
Asked whether that might have been her last match at the clay-court major, Williams responded: “Yeah, I’m definitely not thinking about it at all. I’m definitely thinking just about other things, but not about that.”
Her defeat came hours after Federer withdrew, saying he needed to let his body recover ahead of Wimbledon after a long third-round victory that ended at nearly 1 a.m. on Sunday.