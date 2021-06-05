Sports Roundup for June 6

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1
Golf
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, CBS
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa, GOLF
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Final Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco. NBC
3:30 a.m. (Monday) — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Final Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Atlanta OR Washington at Philadelphia, MLBN
7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN
NBA
1 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 1, ABC
3:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 7, ABC
NHL
6 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Winnipeg at Montréal, North Division Final, Game 3, NBCSN
8:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 4, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
9:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Denver, CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS
Noon — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS
Familiar results at French Open as Nadal, Swiatek advance
PARIS — Iga Swiatek closed out her latest French Open victory and raised a triumphant right fist. Rafael Nadal won less than half an hour later and celebrated with a left uppercut.
The two defending champions make for a potent one-two combination at Roland Garros, where both won going away Saturday to reach the fourth round.
Swiatek rallied from a break down in the opening set to beat Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 6-0. Nadal was unfazed at losing serve twice in a row in the second set and eliminated Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Nadal, 35, advanced to the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 50th time. He's trying to add to his record 13 French Open crowns and seeks his 21st major title, which would break the men’s record he shares with Roger Federer.
Nadal will next play 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who is seeded 18th.
The eighth-seeded pride of Poland next faces 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who has reached the round of 16 at a major event for the first time.
A.J. Allmendinger leads 1-2 finish for Kaulig at Mid-Ohio
LEXINGTON, Ohio — A.J. Allmendinger rallied from a penalty, benefitted from a late caution and used a sweeping three-wide pass for the lead to win the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Saturday's victory was Allmendinger's second of the season and came on what Kaulig Racing considers its home track. Team owner Matt Kaulig is from Akron, roughly 90 minutes away, and he jumped off the pit wall to hug Allmendinger after the win.
Kaulig was joined on the pit stand Saturday by Indianapolis 500-winning team owner Michael Shank, another Ohio native who has a long relationship with Allmendinger. Shank has used Allmendinger as his endurance driver in sports car racing for 15 years, and Allmendinger anchored Shank's breakthrough 24 Hours of Daytona victory in 2012.