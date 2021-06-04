Sports Roundup for June 5

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington Ohio, FS1
College Baseball
Noon — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2/ESPNU/SECN
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2/ESPNU/SECN
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2/ESPNU/SECN
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2/ESPNU
College Football
5 p.m. — NJCAA Championship: Snow (Utah) vs. Hutchinson (Kan.), Little Rock, Ark., CBSSN
College Softball
Noon — Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Georgia, Game 7, Oklahoma City, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Florida St., Game 8, Oklahoma City, ESPN
7 p.m. — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City, ESPN
Golf
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, GOLF
12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, NBC
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa, GOLF
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, GOLF
6 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, GOLF
Horse Racing
10 a.m. — The Epsom Derby: From Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom, England, NBCSN
3 p.m. — NYRA: The Belmont Stakes Prep, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBCSN
5 p.m. — NYRA: The Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC
MLB
2 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis, MLBN
5 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Arizona at Milwaukee (4 p.m.), MLBN
7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Atlanta, FOX
10 p.m. — NY Mets at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 1, TNT
NHL
4 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 4, USA
7:15 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 4, NBC
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS
Noon — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, NBC
5 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS
WNBA
1 p.m. — Las Vegas at Washington, ABC
3 p.m. — Chicago at Los Angeles, ABC
Cantlay sets an early target after a long day at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial.
He arrived at Muirfield Village before dawn. He finished when it was time for dinner. And except for a few inevitable mistakes, he was solid in the 33 holes he faced.
“We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. “So being cognizant of that and checking in with yourself — are you as focused as you can be? — I think is the key.”
Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.
Scottie Scheffler recovered from three bogeys in his opening four holes to scratch out a 71 and was at 6-under 130 among those who completed the second round. They all had long days, having to finish most of the first round in the morning and 18 holes in the afternoon, with only about 30 minutes in between.
Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm, both winners at Muirfield Village last year in different tournaments held in consecutive weeks, were among those who had to return Saturday morning.
Matt NeSmith finished his round with a 74, and at 4 over he was two shots off the projected cut line.