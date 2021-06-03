Sports Roundup for June 4

Sports on TV
College Baseball
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Duke, Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn., ACCN
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Virginia at South Carolina, Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Army at Texas Tech, Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
Noon — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Florida, Regional, Game 1, SECN
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Southern Miss., Regional, Game 1, Oxford, Miss., ESPNU
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Alabama vs. Miami, Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla., ACCN
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. UCLA, Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas, ESPNEWS
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Presbyterian at Vanderbilt, Regional, Game 2, SECN
College Softball
7 p.m. — Women's College World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma State, Game 5, Oklahoma City, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City, ESPNU
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Second Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, GOLF
MLB
7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at Toronto, MLBN
NBA
9 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 6, ESPN
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 2, USA
10 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 3, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
1:25 p.m. — International Friendly: Spain vs. Portugal, Madrid, ESPN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS
Morikawa leads at Memorial on day suspended by rain
DUBLIN, Ohio — Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year.
Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long among early starters, with Xander Schauffele in the group two shots behind.
The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round.
Defending champion Jon Rahm did OK in the soft conditions with a 69, tied with British Open champion Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who needs a runner-up finish to move into the top 60 in the world ranking and avoid U.S. Open qualifying on Monday.
Matt NeSmith went out first thing in the morning and completed his round with a 74. Starting on the back nine, he was 2 under through eight holes before back-to-back bogeys dropped him to even. He triple bogeyed the par-4 sixth hole, then birdied the seventh to get to 2 over.
Nadal reaches 3rd round on empty court
PARIS — Amid an unusual silence on an empty center court at the French Open, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with something very familiar: another victory against Richard Gasquet.
Nadal won 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 against Gasquet to improve to 17-0 for his career against the Frenchman since they first met in 2004. Gasquet hasn't even won a set in the past 12 losses to Nadal and not since 2008.
There were no fans on Court Philippe Chatrier to witness Nadal’s 102nd victory at Roland Garros, with all leaving by 9 p.m. because of coronavirus rules.
In women's play, top-ranked Ash Barty retired from her second-round match, leaving the tournament without its top two women’s seeds and any of the top three women in the rankings.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek breezed through to the third round, however, beating Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-1 on Court Simonne-Mathieu. The No. 8-seeded Pole next faces No. 30 Anett Kontaveit.
Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 for his ninth win in 10 meetings against the big-serving Croat and fifth in majors.
Novak Djokovic made brief work of beating clay-court specialist Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, saving eight of the nine break points he faced. The 18-time Grand Slam champion next plays unseeded Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.