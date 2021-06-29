Sports Roundup for June 30

Sports on TV
College Baseball
7 p.m. — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN2
Cycling
6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Individual Time Trial, Changé to Laval, 17 miles, NBCSN
MLB
1 p.m. — Arizona at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (2 p.m.), MLBN
4 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Pittsburgh at Colorado (Joined in Progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston, MLBN
10 p.m. — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
9:10 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 6, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 2, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN
6 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN
WNBA
8 p.m. — Chicago at Dallas, CBSSN
10 p.m. — Minnesota at Phoenix, CBSSN
Korda sisters lead 4 Americans to Japan for Olympics
Nelly Korda goes to the Olympics as the No. 1 player in the world, and the Americans will have one extra player than they had in 2016.
The 60-player field for Tokyo was set Tuesday, although players for the men's and women's competitions will not be certified until next week.
Countries were allowed two players until the field was full, with a maximum of four provided they were among the top 15 in the women's world ranking. South Korea, the powerhouse in women's golf, again had all four, with Hyo-Joo Kim at No. 6 in the world getting the last spot.
Inbee Park easily made it back in her bid to win a second gold medal. The other medal winners from Rio de Janeiro, Lydia Ko of New Zealand (silver) and Shanshan Feng of China (bronze) also will be in Japan.
The Americans had only three players within the top 15 in the world for the 2016 Games. This time they will have four, including a pair of sisters. Korda, coming off her first major title in the Women's PGA Championship, will be joined by older sister Jessica, who is No. 13 in the world.
The other Americans are Danielle Kang (No. 5) and Lexi Thompson (No. 9). Thompson is the only returning American in the Olympics.
TE Pitts is last of Falcons' 9 draft picks to sign
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round pick Kyle Pitts, the tight end from Florida.
Pitts signed the four-year deal with a fifth-year option on Tuesday. The Falcons have signed each of their nine selections in this year's NFL draft.
Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick, is expected to play a prominent role from the beginning of his rookie season. The Falcons will be looking to replace the production of wide receiver Julio Jones, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a package including a 2022 second-round draft pick. The Falcons also will receive a fourth-rounder in 2023 and sent the Titans a 2023 sixth-round pick.
Pitts was the first pick for the Falcons’ new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. He had 100 catches for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three seasons at Florida.