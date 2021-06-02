Sports Roundup for June 3

Sports on TV
College Softball
Noon — World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Game 1, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — World Series: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City, Game 2, ESPN
7 p.m. — World Series: Arizona vs. Alabama, Oklahoma City, Game 3, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — World Series: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Oklahoma City, Game 4, ESPN
Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, First Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, MLBN
4 p.m. — Texas at Colorado (Joined in Progress), MLBN
8 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox, MLBN
11 p.m. — NY Mets at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
8 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6, TNT
10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 6, TNT
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 3, NBCSN
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 3, USA
Soccer (men's)
11:50 a.m. — UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Spain vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Maribor, Slovenia, ESPNU
2:50 p.m. — UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Netherlands vs. Germany, Semifinal, Szekesfehervar, Hungary, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, Denver, CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Friday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Friday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS
WNBA
10 p.m. — Chicago at Phoenix, CBSSN
Serena's serve leads to win in Paris
PARIS — Her superior serve back at its unreturnable best, Serena Williams was in full control of her French Open match – until, suddenly, that stroke wasn’t as dominant and neither was she.
And then, pushed to a third set by an opponent offering up all sorts of spins and speeds and angles, Williams regained her form and forged to the finish.
Williams got back to the third round at Roland Garros, where she has won three of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, by pulling away to beat 174th-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 Wednesday on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Next for the No. 7-seeded Williams is an all-American matchup against Danielle Collins, who overwhelmed Anhelina Kalinina 6-0, 6-2.
It was a strong French Open afternoon for the U.S., including victories in the women’s draw for No. 23 Madison Keys and in the men’s for No. 31 John Isner, No. 32 Reilly Opelka and unseeded players Stevie Johnson and Marco Giron.
Gamecocks' Woods leaving, Couisnard and Bryant returning
COLUMBIA — South Carolina guard Seventh Woods has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to play his sixth and final season elsewhere.
A team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Woods is seeking to the South Carolina program.
The school later announced that forward Keyshawn Bryant and guard Jermaine Couisnard have withdrawn from the NBA draft and are returning to school. Both declared earlier this spring, but did not hire an agent to maintain their eligibility.
Woods, 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, is from Columbia. He played in 18 games with 13 starts this past season. He averaged 5.4 points and was tied for fourth in both assists and steals for the Gamecocks. Woods was a high-school prep star in South Carolina and signed with North Carolina. He was a key back up on the Tar Heels' NCAA championship team as a freshman in 2017.
Woods joined his hometown Gamecocks before the 2019-20 season, which he sat out due to NCAA rules.
Bryant is a 6-5, 197-pound rising senior from Winter Haven, Florida. He was South Carolina's second-leading scorer at 14.4 points a game.
Couisnard, 6-4 and 211 pounds, is from East Chicago, Indiana. He averaged 10.1 points a game during his sophomore season last year, third highest for South Carolina.