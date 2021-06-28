Sports Roundup for June 29

Sports on TV
College Baseball
7 p.m. — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Game 2, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 4, Redon to Fougères, 93.5 miles, NBCSN
6:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, Individual Time Trial, Changé to Laval, 17 miles, NBCSN
MLB
7 p.m. — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Washington, MLBN
10 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4, TNT
NHL
7:30 p.m. — 2021 NHL Awards Show, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: England vs. Germany, Round of 16, London, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, Glasgow, Scotland, ESPN
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN2
6 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN
WNBA
7 p.m. — Connecticut at Washington, ESPN2
Three qualify to complete Palmetto Amateur field
The final three spots in the field were clinched Monday for the 46th annual Palmetto Amateur at Palmetto Golf Club.
Kyle Kushnir, Spencer Benton and Austin Mosher punched their tickets, and Gavin Noble and Ryan Blair are alternates.
Kushnir, a Western Carolina commit from Raleigh, North Carolina, had the only under-par round of the day with a 1-under 69. Benton, a high school senior from Gilbert, and Mosher, a freshman at Winthrop, each shot 70.
The Palmetto Amateur is scheduled for July 7-11.
UConn, South Carolina extend basketball series for 2 more years
COLUMBIA — UConn and South Carolina will continue their women's basketball series, adding two more games through the 2023-24 season.
Both schools announced the games Monday.
The teams will play at UConn during the 2022-23 season then face each other at South Carolina the following season. The Huskies and the Gamecocks will play at Colonial Life Arena next season.
The national powers have played each regular season since 2015. The Huskies hold a 9-1 edge in the overall series, which also includes a UConn victory over the Gamecocks in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
South Carolina's lone victory over the Huskies came two seasons back at home.
USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster
Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics.
The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players – Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green – already in their 30s.
In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team. All those commitments became known in recent weeks; USA Basketball, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal, merely made it official Monday with the announcement.
Love is the oldest, at 32. Tatum, at 22, is the youngest. The average age – calculated by USA Basketball to be 28.2 at the end of the Tokyo Games if this roster doesn’t change – ranks behind only the 1996 team (29.4) and the original Dream Team in 1992 (29.0) as the oldest groups that the U.S. has sent to an Olympics.
Durant is on the Olympic team for the third time, making him the fourth U.S. player to have at least that many selections; Carmelo Anthony was on each of the last four teams, while LeBron James and David Robinson are the other three-time selections.
Durant was part of the gold-medal-winning squads in 2012 and 2016. Love was also on the 2012 team, Green was on the 2016 team. The other nine players on the U.S. roster will be appearing in the Olympics for the first time.