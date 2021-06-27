Sports Roundup for June 28

Sports on TV
College Baseball
7 p.m. — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Vanderbilt, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 3, Lorient to Pontivy, 114 miles, NBCSN
MLB
7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston, MLBN
Midnight — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
9:10 p.m. — Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 1, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Spain, Round of 16, Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: France vs. Switzerland, Round of 16, Bucharest, Romania, ESPN
Tennis
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN2
Korda wins first major at Women's PGA Championship
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship Sunday with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women's golf.
Korda nearly holed out with a 7-wood from 243 yards for a tap-in eagle, and the 22-year-old American seized control by using her length from that graceful swing for another eagle that sent her on her way to victory in KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
She finished with a 15-foot par putt for a 4-under 68, giving her a three-shot victory over Lizette Salas at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
At 19-under 269, she tied the Women's PGA record to par last matched by Inbee Park at Westchester Country Club in 2015.
Korda won for the second straight week on the LPGA Tour – her third this year – and it was enough to become the first American at No. 1 in the women's world ranking since Stacy Lewis in 2014. Jin Young Ko had held the No. 1 spot for nearly two years.
Cindric wins fourth Xfinity Series race of season at Pocono
LONG POND, Pa. — Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off a hard-charging Ty Gibbs on a Sunday full of big hits at Pocono Raceway.
Cindric, the reigning champion in NASCAR's second-tier series, won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead. The 22-year-old Cindric has this final season before a scheduled move next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing.
With Brad Keselowski seemingly headed to Roush Fenway Racing, Cindric, though, could instead move directly into the No. 2 Ford at Team Penske.
He will make his sixth Cup start of the season next week at Road America in Wisconsin.
Gibbs was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.
Cindric won his 12th career Xfinity race, his 3-second lead down the stretch clipped to a half-second by Gibbs over the final two laps.