Sports Roundup for June 27

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
Noon — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles, NBCSN
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., NBC
MLB
Noon — MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show, MLBN
1 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston, TBS
4 p.m. — Oakland at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego, MLBN
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, TNT
Soccer (men's)
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Portugal, Round of 16, Seville, Spain, ABC
5 p.m. — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, FOX
Tennis
6 a.m. (Monday) — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN
Korda, Salas pull away and share the lead in Women's PGA
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Lizette Salas relied on precision and big putts to make up for a big power gap against Nelly Korda, and they wound up tied for the lead Saturday going into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Salas was practically flawless in delivering a 30 on the front nine to go from a one-shot deficit to a two-shot lead. She then made her first bogey of the week after 45 holes and didn't make another birdie in a third straight 5-under 67.
Korda, the 22-year-old coming off a victory last week on the LPGA Tour, played bogey-free but failed to use her length to capitalize on the par 5s on the back nine of Atlanta Athletic Club. She had a 68.
NCAA declares N.C. State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues
OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA announced early Saturday.
NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final.
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.
“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department,” the NCAA said in a statement. "As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals."