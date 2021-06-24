Sports Roundup for June 25

Sports on TV
College Baseball
2 p.m. — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
7 p.m. — College World Series: Texas/Virginia vs. Mississippi State, Game 12, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
Cycling
6:30 a.m. (Saturday) — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles, NBCSN
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
7 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
Gymnastics
8 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, St. Louis, NBC
Mixed Martial Arts
7 p.m. — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico, FS2
10 p.m. — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2
MLB
1 p.m. — MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C., MLBN
7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto, MLBN
NBA
3 p.m. — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago, ESPNU
8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TNT
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7, NBCSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
Track and Field
5 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBCSN
Salas leads Women's PGA
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Lizette Salas was in her happy place Thursday, and not just because she kept bogeys off her card at tough Atlanta Athletic Club and posted a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Her game is rounding into form as the Solheim Cup approaches. That's a big deal to her, too.
But the broad smile went well beyond golf.
The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the 31-year-old Californian, dulling her usual spark and creating anxiety that she initially mistook for nerves.
She led by one shot over Charley Hull of England, who had a 68 for the best score in the afternoon. What makes Hull happy is she's going home on Monday after a month on the road, which preceded a seven-week stretch playing the LPGA Tour schedule.
Jessica Korda and former U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 were in a group at 69, among nine players who managed to post scores in the 60s.
Nelly Korda, who last week became the first two-time winner on this LPGA Tour season of parity, was at 70 along with a trio of major champions, including ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit, who started with three birdies in five holes and closed with a pair of birdies.
Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor
LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — Yogi Berra once said, "A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”
Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that's the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service.
The stamp honoring the New York Yankees Hall of Famer and the man of endless philosophical musings was dedicated during a ceremony at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stamp is now being sold at post offices nationwide.
Berra won three American League MVP awards, was an 18-time MLB All-Star and played in the World Series in 14 of his 18 seasons in Yankees pinstripes.
After retiring in 1963, Berra took two teams to the World Series as a manager. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1972 and posthumously received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He died in 2015 at 90.