Sports Roundup for June 24

Sports on TV
College Baseball
7 p.m. — College World Series: Texas vs. Virginia, Game 10, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF
Gymnastics
6:30 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Competition, St. Louis, NBCSN
MLB
1 p.m. — Kansas City at NY Yankees, MLBN
4 p.m. — Oakland at Texas (Joined in Progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — Houston at Detroit, MLBN
10 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
3 p.m. — NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago, ESPN2
9:10 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 6, USA
Soccer (men's)
5 p.m. — Copa América: Bolivia vs. Uruguay, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil, FS1
8 p.m. — Copa América: Chile vs. Paraguay, Group A, Brasília, Brazil, FS1
Tennis
6 a.m. (Friday) — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
Track and Field
9 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBCSN
WNBA
7 p.m. — Dallas at Indiana, CBSSN
Acuña scratched from Braves' lineup with stiff back
NEW YORK — Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from the Atlanta Braves' lineup Wednesday night against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness.
The 23-year-old star was removed not long before batting practice at Citi Field.
“Came in today, his back was stiff. So they’re going to work on him and be kind of a day-to-day thing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I think just probably the wear and tear. You know, sometimes I think we get in these different hotels and things like that and the beds are different, but it was just enough that they don’t want him to play today. So, like I say, they’re working on him right now. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Acuña was replaced in right field by Ehire Adrianza. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson moved up from sixth to bat in Acuña's leadoff spot.
Acuña ranks among the major league leaders in several key offensive categories. He began the day hitting .285 with 20 home runs, 45 RBI and a .996 OPS. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year was leading the league in runs (58) and was tied for first in stolen bases (15).
Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics
Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all.
The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. But then the games were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.
So making the 18-player roster was by no means a slam dunk for Lloyd, who scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final in Canada.
Vlatko Andonovski announced his Olympic squad on Wednesday. Tobin Heath joins Lloyd in heading to her fourth Olympics.
At the 2008 Beijing Games, Lloyd scored in overtime for a 1-0 victory against Brazil in the final. Four years later, she scored both goals in the gold-medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium, becoming the only player to score winning goals in consecutive Olympic finals.
Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will be playing in their third Olympics.
Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch are first-time Olympians, as are sisters Samantha and Kristie Mewis.