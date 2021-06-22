Sports Roundup for June 23

Sports on TV
College Baseball
7 p.m. — College World Series: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, Game 9, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
Golf
6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.), MLBN
4 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (3:30 p.m.), MLBN
7 p.m. — Boston at Tampa Bay, MLBN
10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, TNT
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 6, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Slovakia vs. Spain, Group E, Seville, Spain, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Poland, Group E, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. France, Group F, Budapest, Hungary, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Germany vs. Hungary, Group F, Munich, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Copa América: Ecuador vs. Peru, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil, FS1
8 p.m. — Copa América: Colombia vs. Brazil, Group B, Rio de Janeiro, FS1
Tennis
6 a.m. (Thursday) — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Pistons win lottery, get No. 1 overall pick for NBA Draft
The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise's worst record in nearly 30 years.
It paid off.
The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.
Houston will pick second, Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth. Orlando will get the No. 5 and No. 8 selections, with Oklahoma City picking No. 6 and Golden State also with two lottery slots – No. 7, as part of a trade with Minnesota, and the Warriors' own pick at No. 14.
The rest of the lottery results: Sacramento picks No. 9, New Orleans No. 10, Charlotte No. 11, San Antonio at No. 12, and Indiana at No. 13.
Texas extends CWS stay, eliminates Tennessee
OMAHA, Neb. — Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5⅔ innings of shutout relief, Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single, and Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory Tuesday.
The No. 2 national seed Longhorns (48-16) picked up their first win in Omaha since 2014 while No. 3 Tennessee (50-18) went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005.
Witt (5-0) allowed only three singles, walked none and struck out two in his longest outing of the season. He pitched three 1-2-3 innings and no Tennessee runners made it past first base after the fourth inning.
Ardoin's single into right center broke a 4-4 tie in Texas' three-run fourth, and the Longhorns were up 8-4 when Eric Kennedy scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Sean Hunley (7-5), who relieved Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell in the fourth, took the loss after allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.