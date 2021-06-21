Sports Roundup for June 22

Sports on TV
College Baseball
2 p.m. — College World Series: Tennessee vs. Texas, Game 7, Omaha, Neb., ESPNU
7 p.m. — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia, Game 8, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
MLB
1 p.m. — Cincinnati at Minnesota, MLBN
10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — NBA Draft Lottery, New York, ESPN
9:10 p.m. — Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2, ESPN
NHL
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 5, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. England, Group D, London, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Scotland, Group D, Glasgow, Scotland, ESPN2
A'ja Wilson to join Staley at Tokyo Olympics
Deprived of a chance to coach the Olympic team last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina women's basketball coach Staley is preparing to begin training camp for her next edition of Team USA.
She’ll have some familiar help. Former Gamecocks star and career leading scorer A’ja Wilson made the cut as part of the 12-woman Olympic roster.
“She’s been able to check off every list that she compiled since I’ve known her, this being one of them. I’m not surprised,” Staley said June 21. “I think A’ja, the things that she’s done after leaving the University of South Carolina, have been quite amazing. She was born and bred to do what she’s doing, and I think she’ll play an integral role in our success in Tokyo.”
Mets beat Braves to open doubleheader
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday to open a doubleheader.
DeGrom (7-2) didn't allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed a fly ball with two outs in the fifth, letting it fall for a ground-rule double. DeGrom threw 70 pitches, 15 of them over 100 mph, with two walks and six strikeouts – a comfort for fans concerned about New York's ace after his last start was cut short by shoulder soreness.
Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer off reliever Seth Lugo for the Braves, who had won three of four but were playing their second doubleheader in two days. Kyle Muller (0-1) pitched one-hit ball over four innings, leaving with a 1-0 deficit in his first big league start.
Hot-hitting Stanford sends Arizona packing with CWS win
OMAHA, Neb. — Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford's most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in a College World Series elimination game Monday.
The Cardinal got their bats cranked up again after losing 10-4 to North Carolina State in their CWS opener Saturday. They also got payback for the 20-2 beatdown they took from their Pac-12 rival May 8.
Stanford led 10-0 in the fourth inning and, after Arizona cut the lead in half, tacked on four more runs in the seventh to assure itself of extending its first CWS appearance since 2008 at least two more days.