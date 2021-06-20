Sports Roundup for June 21

Sports on TV
College Baseball
2 p.m. — College World Series: Stanford vs. Arizona, Game 5, Omaha, Neb., ESPNU
7 p.m. — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 6, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
MLB
5 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1), MLBN
7:30 p.m. — Houston at Baltimore, MLBN
10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 5, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. Austria, Group C, Amsterdam, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, Group C, Bucharest, Romania, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Russia vs. Denmark, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Belgium, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Chile, Group A, Cuiabá, Brazil, FS1
8 p.m. — Copa América: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group A, Brasília, Brazil, FS1
Michaels, Abbott lead Virginia past Vols 6-0 in CWS opener
OMAHA, Neb. — Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season, Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings and Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0 at the College World Series on Sunday.
Abbott and the Cavaliers held down a powerful Tennessee offense that averaged eight runs and hit 16 homers in its first five NCAA Tournament games.
Michaels hit Chad Dallas' hanging breaking ball out to left in the second inning for only his second homer in 343 at-bats since he joined the Cavaliers in 2019. His RBI single to center began a four-run seventh inning, and he singled and scored the Cavs' final run in the ninth.
Michaels came into the game batting .240 (6 for 25) in seven tournament games and .242 for the season. The senior catcher's Father's Day performance came as his dad, a three-year pancreatic cancer survivor, watched from behind the dugout. TV cameras showed Jeff Michaels holding the ball his son hit out.
All-Pro Alvin Kamara now advising NASCAR on growing fan base
LEBANON, Tenn. — All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has gone beyond being just a fan of NASCAR and sponsoring a car.
He's now advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first “Growth and Engagement Advisor.”
“I’m excited they carved out a role for me,” Kamara said Sunday. "I got an office. I got a key card. I feel like I never had a job besides the NFL, so I got two jobs now. (Saints coach) Sean Payton going to have to give me some downtime."
In this new role, Kamara will connect with fans and share his own fan experience digitally and on social media. The announcement came on Twitter, and he also will work with NASCAR’s marketing team.