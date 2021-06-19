Sports Roundup for June 20

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN
College Baseball
2 p.m. — College World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Game 3, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
7 p.m. — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, Game 4, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., NBC
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich., CBS
MLB
1 p.m. — Oakland at NY Yankees, TBS
4 p.m. — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Detroit at LA Angels, MLBN
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN
NBA
3:30 p.m. — Western Conference Final, LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC
8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 7, TNT
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 4, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2
2 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, ESPN
Quackenbush finishes as runner-up in S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship
NORTH AUGUSTA — Brian Quackenbush of Aiken finished as runner-up Saturday in the S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship being held at Mount Vintage Golf Club.
On a marathon day of golf that included three 18-hole matches, Quackenbush lost in the finals to Jason Steiner of Fort Mill. The finals were scheduled for Sunday, but the forecast of inclement weather moved the match up.
Quackenbush was 2 down early but battled back with a win at the ninth hole. Steiner went 2 up again at No. 11, and Quackenbush won the 15th hole to cut the deficit in half.
But they halved the remaining three holes, and Steiner claimed the victory.
Quackenbush, who was medalist in stroke-play qualifying, defeated Michael Sims of Lexington 1 up in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Quackenbush posted a 2 and 1 victory over Garrett Cooper of Cowpens.
Cardinals-Braves rained out, day-night doubleheader Sunday
ATLANTA — The St. Louis Cardinals' game at the Atlanta Braves on Saturday was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. Under pandemic rules, both games will be scheduled for seven innings.
St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright (4-5, 3.95 ERA) and Atlanta left-hander Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63) are scheduled to start the opener. Wainwright is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 starts and five relief appearances against the Braves. Smyly will face St. Louis for the second time in his career.