You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports Roundup for June 20

Sports on TV

Auto Racing

11 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN

College Baseball

2 p.m. — College World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Game 3, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2

7 p.m. — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, Game 4, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., NBC

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich., CBS

MLB

1 p.m. — Oakland at NY Yankees, TBS

4 p.m. — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Detroit at LA Angels, MLBN

7 p.m. — St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN

NBA

3:30 p.m. — Western Conference Final, LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC

8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 7, TNT

NHL

8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 4, NBCSN

Soccer (men's)

11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome, ESPN

11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2

2 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, ESPN

Quackenbush finishes as runner-up in S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship

NORTH AUGUSTA — Brian Quackenbush of Aiken finished as runner-up Saturday in the S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship being held at Mount Vintage Golf Club.

On a marathon day of golf that included three 18-hole matches, Quackenbush lost in the finals to Jason Steiner of Fort Mill. The finals were scheduled for Sunday, but the forecast of inclement weather moved the match up.

Quackenbush was 2 down early but battled back with a win at the ninth hole. Steiner went 2 up again at No. 11, and Quackenbush won the 15th hole to cut the deficit in half.

But they halved the remaining three holes, and Steiner claimed the victory.

Quackenbush, who was medalist in stroke-play qualifying, defeated Michael Sims of Lexington 1 up in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Quackenbush posted a 2 and 1 victory over Garrett Cooper of Cowpens.

Cardinals-Braves rained out, day-night doubleheader Sunday

ATLANTA — The St. Louis Cardinals' game at the Atlanta Braves on Saturday was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. Under pandemic rules, both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright (4-5, 3.95 ERA) and Atlanta left-hander Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63) are scheduled to start the opener. Wainwright is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 starts and five relief appearances against the Braves. Smyly will face St. Louis for the second time in his career.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News