Sports Roundup for June 2

Sports on TV
College Golf (men's)
5 p.m. — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.), MLBN
4 p.m. — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress), MLBN
8 p.m. — Boston at Houston, ESPN
10 p.m. — Oakland at Seattle OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5, NBATV
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5, TNT
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5, NBATV
10 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5, TNT
NHL
7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
2:50 p.m. — International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Osaka's concern
The leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments reacted Tuesday to tennis star Naomi Osaka's stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players' concerns about mental health.
The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka on Sunday if she continued to skip news conferences.
The four-time major champion and No. 2-ranked player was fined $15,000 when she didn't speak to reporters after her first-round victory at Roland Garros on Sunday. The next day, Osaka pulled out of the tournament entirely, saying she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before meeting with the media and revealing she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”
Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and moved with her family to the U.S. at age 3, said she would “take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans.”
Tennis players are required to attend news conferences if requested to do so; Grand Slam rules allow for fines up to $20,000 if they don't show up.
In a separate statement issued Tuesday to the AP via email, International Tennis Federation official Heather Bowler said the sport will “review what needs to evolve” after Osaka “shone a light on mental health issues.”
Sam Boulmetis Sr., Hall of Fame New Jersey rider, dies at 94
RED BANK, N.J. — Sam Boulmetis Sr., a Hall of Fame jockey who won four Monmouth Park riding titles in the 1940s and '50s during a nearly 20-year career, has died. He was 94.
He died Sunday at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, his family said.
Boulmetis won 2,783 races and his mounts earned $15.4 million in purses. The earnings ranked in the top 10 all-time for riders when he retired in 1966. He started riding in Florida in 1948 and his first win came at Garden State Park in New Jersey. His Monmouth Park titles came in 1949, ‘53, ’55 and '56.
Tosmah was probably his best mount. The filly defeated top males in the 1964 Arlington Classic Stakes, when the race was a key event for 3-year-olds in North America.
Boulmetis was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame in 1973. After he stopped riding, he became a racing official and steward in New Jersey.
Son Sam Jr. became a jockey, riding from 1973-81 until he was paralyzed in a racing accident at Laurel Park. The younger Boulmetis worked as a steward at Parx Racing in Pennsylvania before retiring.
Jimmy Boulmetis, another son, would become a multiple stakes-winning trainer, based in the Mid-Atlantic region. Daughter Kim Boulmetis owns and breeds horses.
Boulmetis, of Rumson, New Jersey, is also survived by his wife, Lillian; daughters Susan Hino and Janie Walford; and sister Margie Black, whose son Tony is a former jockey.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank.