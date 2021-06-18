Sports Roundup for June 19

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN
College Baseball
2 p.m. — College World Series: NC State vs. Stanford, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
7 p.m. — College World Series: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
Golf
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., NBC
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich., GOLF
7 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., NBC
MLB
1 p.m. — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.), MLBN
4 p.m. — Boston at Kansas City OR Philadelphia at San Francisco, MLBN
7 p.m. — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston OR St. Louis at Atlanta, FOX
10 p.m. — Detroit at LA Angels, FS1
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 7, TNT
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 4, USA
Soccer (men's)
8:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. France, Group F, Budapest, Hungary, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. Germany, Group F, Munich, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain, ABC
Quackenbush advances to Match Play quarterfinals
NORTH AUGUSTA – Brian Quackenbush of Aiken won two matches Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship being held at Mount Vintage Golf Club.
Quackenbush, who was medalist in stroke-play qualifying, defeated Crawford Reeves of Taylors in the Round of 32 by a 4 and 3 margin. In the Round of 16, Quackenbush scored a 1-up victory over Caleb Loudin of Summerville.
North Augusta’s Colin Trahan won his first match Friday but was eliminated with a 4 and 3 loss to Michael Sims of Lexington.
Quackenbush will take on Sims in the quarterfinals this morning.
Celtics send Kemba Walker, 16th pick to Thunder for Horford
BOSTON — The Celtics are bringing Al Horford back, trading point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for the five-time All-Star on Friday in Brad Stevens' first major move since he moved from the Boston bench to the front office.
Boston will also send the No. 16 overall draft pick and a 2025 second-rounder to the Thunder and receive 7-footer Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick in return.
Oklahoma City now holds 19 first-round draft picks over the next seven years.
Horford returns to Boston and gives the Celtics the frontcourt presence they've lacked since he left two seasons ago. The 6-foot-9 was forward was a member of the NBA All-Defensive team with the Celtics in 2017-18 while also posting the best assist numbers of his career.