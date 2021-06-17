Sports Roundup for June 18

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN
8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., FS1
Golf
10:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich., GOLF
12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., NBC
9 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., GOLF
Horse Racing
8:30 a.m. — The Royal Ascot: Day 4, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
MLB
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Washington, MLBN
NBA
7:40 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 6, ESPN
10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 6, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 3, USA
Soccer (men's)
8:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Slovakia, Group E, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Czech Republic, Group D, Glasgow, Scotland, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: England vs. Scotland, Group D, London, ESPN
Clemson to add 2 women's sports to varsity roster
CLEMSON — Clemson is adding two women’s sports to its varsity roster.
The school announced in a news release Thursday that it would add women’s lacrosse and women’s gymnastics in the next two years.
Lacrosse is projected to begin competition during the 2022-23 school year, and gymnastics would follow during the 2023-24 school year, The Greenville News reported.
The lacrosse team will compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The gymnastics team also will compete in the ACC and across the NCAA Division I league.
Plans for practice facilities, coaching staff and recruitment have yet to be announced, but will cost the school millions, according to estimates provided by athletics staff, the newspaper reported.
Carlisle steps down as Mavs' coach, one day after GM departs
Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days.
Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.
“This was solely my decision,” Carlisle said in a statement released to ESPN shortly before the team announced that he was leaving.
Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland – and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.