Sports Roundup for June 17

Sports on TV
Golf
10:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich., GOLF
12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., GOLF
7 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif., GOLF
Horse racing
8:30 a.m. — The Royal Ascot: Day 3, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
1 p.m. — Baltimore at Cleveland, MLBN
4 p.m. — Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Atlanta, MLBN
NBA
8:40 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 6, ESPN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 3, USA
Soccer (Men's)
8:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Bucharest, Romania, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Denmark vs. Belgium, Group B, Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Austria, Group C, Amsterdam, ESPN
5 p.m. — Copa America Soccer: Colombia vs. Venezuela, Group B, Goiania, Brazil, FS1
8 p.m. — Copa America Soccer: Peru vs. Brazil, Group B, Rio de Janeiro, FS1
Swimming
6:30 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped), NBCSN
8 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBCSN
10 p.m. — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBC
Tennis
5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
8 p.m.— Minnesota at Dallas, CBSSN
10 p.m. — New York at Las Vegas, CBSSN
Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy out after 1 season at helm
NEW ORLEANS — Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm.
“This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally," Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday. “But we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction.”
The club described Van Gundy's departure as a mutual agreement “to part ways.”
Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place, two games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.
Now Griffin will be hiring his second coach in as many season after firing Alvin Gentry last summer.
The next coach will be Williamson's third since he entered the NBA as the league's first overall draft choice in 2019.
Longtime Mount St. Mary's coach Jim Phelan dies at age 92
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Jim Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92.
The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night.
Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary’s. He took the Mount to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962.
A Philadelphia native, Phelan starred on La Salle’s basketball team before coming to the Mount in 1954. He planned to stay only a few seasons as a coach before moving on, but he grew to love the cozy town of Emmitsburg and ended up sticking around.
After moving to Division I, his teams made the NCAA Tournament in 1995 and 1999. He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.
“Coach Phelan is Mount St. Mary's basketball,” said Dan Engelstad, the current coach of the Mountaineers. “I found out the news after dropping my daughters at school as I was driving to campus. I thought about how fortunate I am to coach at the place that Coach Phelan built and grateful that he built it on family. I get to share his desk and I get to coach in the gym that he changed lives in – what an honor.”