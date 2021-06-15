Sports Roundup for June 16

Sports on TV
Horse Racing
8:30 a.m. — The Royal Ascot: Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
MLB
1 p.m. — Miami at St. Louis OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (2 p.m.), MLBN
4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — Boston at Atlanta, ESPN
10 p.m. — Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle, MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 5, TNT
10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 5, TNT
NHL
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 2, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
8:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Russia, Group B, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Wales, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Switzerland, Group A, Rome, ESPN
Soccer (women's)
9 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Austin, Texas, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different 'aura' in Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson couldn’t help but notice a difference in Sam Darnold’s persona when he walked into Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday for the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp.
Anderson said Darnold has a certain “aura” about him that was missing when they played together for two seasons with the Jets.
“I saw like a new energy out of him, a glowing charisma that I didn’t really see in New York,” said Anderson, who caught passes from Darnold with the Jets in 2018 and 2019. “... You know when a person, you can see a glow in them, their energy, an aura – I can see that when I walked into the building and just being around him.”
Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is hoping to resurrect his career in Carolina after going 13-25 as a starter in three seasons with the Jets. He was acquired by the Panthers earlier this offseason for three draft picks. The Jets have since turned to this year’s No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson from BYU to be their quarterback of the future.
Own-goal gives France win over Germany at Euro 2020
MUNICH — Mats Hummels’ return to the national team went better for France than it did for Germany.
The experienced defender was recalled by Germany coach Joachim Löw for the European Championship for his leadership qualities, but he ended up scoring an own-goal Tuesday to give France a 1-0 victory at the European Championship.
Hummels was attempting to stop Lucas Hernández’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappé when he diverted the ball into his own net with his shin in the 20th minute.
Both teams had chances to score. İlkay Gündoğan wasted Germany’s best opportunity of the first half when he couldn’t direct his shot on target.
France twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both were called back for offside. Mbappé sent a curling shot inside the far post midway through the half and then set up Karim Benzema for another late in the match.