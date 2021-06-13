Sports Roundup for June 14

Sports on TV
College Baseball
1 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 3, Columbia, ESPNU
MLB
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets, ESPN
10 p.m. — Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle, MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 4, TNT
10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 4, TNT
NHL
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 1, NBCSN
1st-timers Chastain, Reddick race into NASCAR All-Star event
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ross Chastain advanced to his first NASCAR All-Star race after a couple of inspection violations at Texas, joining Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto in the main event Sunday night when the winner gets $1 million.
The quartet joined the 17 drivers who has already qualified for the annual non-points All-Star race.
Chastain and Reddick advanced by winning 20-lap stages of the 22-car open qualifying race, before Almirola took the checkered flag for a final 10-lap shootout. DiBenedetto, who won the open qualifier to get in last year's All-Star race, got in this time on a fan vote.
Chastain had to go to the back of the field for the start of the qualifying race after a violation discovered in the prerace inspection of the No. 42 that led to his crew chief being ejected. That came a day after Chastain finished third in the Truck Series race at Texas before his truck was disqualified after a postrace inspection violation.
Dawn Staley a 'top head coaching candidate' for NBA opening, according to report
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is being targeted to possibly fill an NBA coaching vacancy, according to one prominent league insider.
The Athletic's Shams Charania, citing league sources, tweeted a list of the "top head coaching candidates" for the open Portland Trail Blazers job, with Staley among the group. Others include San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, Los Anggeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups, Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni and Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry.
The University of South Carolina, through a statement, confirmed the Blazers' interest: "The Portland Trail Blazers have contacted Athletics Director Ray Tanner to let the school know of the team's interest in speaking to Coach Staley about their head coaching position."
This isn't the first time Staley's name has been mentioned with a possible NBA job. Her name was mentioned over the fall with her hometown Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers ended up hiring Doc Rivers.
McGarry fans 10, Virginia beats DBU to force Game 3
COLUMBIA — Griff McGarry struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings and Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 in Game 2 of the Columbia Super Regional on Sunday.
The Cavaliers (34-25) improved to 5-0 this year in NCAA Tournament elimination games and forced a decisive Game 3 with the Patriots (41-17) on Monday for a trip to the College World Series.