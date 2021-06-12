Sports Roundup for June 13

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
8 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
College Baseball
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Dallas Baptist, Super Regional, ESPN2 or ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State, Super Regional, ESPN2 or ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. N.C. State, Super Regional, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Final Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Final Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Final Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C., CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis., GOLF
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C., GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Final Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif., GOLF
MLB
1 p.m. — NY Yankees at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston, MLBN
4 p.m. — Texas at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Oakland, MLBN
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
NBA
3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 4, ABC
8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 4, TNT
NHL
3 p.m. — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 1, NBC
Soccer (men's)
8:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: England vs. Croatia, Group D, London, ESPN
11:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Austria vs. North Macedonia, Group C, Bucharest, Romania, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, Group C, Amsterdam, ESPN
5 p.m. — Copa América: Brazil vs. Venezuela, Group B, Brasília, Brazil, FOX
Soccer (women's)
10 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Houston, FS1
Tennis
5:30 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Championship, Paris, TENNIS
9 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris, NBC
WNBA
3 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, NBATV
Strom Thurmond names new head baseball coach
The Edgefield County School District is pleased to announce the hiring of Nate Horton as the new head baseball coach at Strom Thurmond High School. For the past six seasons, Horton has been the head baseball coach at Saluda High School in Saluda.
A native of Duncan and a former baseball player at Byrnes High School, Horton continued his academic and athletic career at Presbyterian College in Clinton. He has been at Saluda High for the past nine years and assistant athletic director for the past two.
Horton says that both he and his wife Carolyne are excited about this new opportunity.
Coach Horton will replace Mack Hite, who has been named athletic director of Emerald High School in Greenwood. In addition to his duties as the head baseball coach of STHS, Hite also served as the director of STCTC and STHS athletic director.
“Coach Hite has done a tremendous job of building a winning culture at Strom Thurmond, and I look forward to working hard to continue that tradition,” Horton said. ”I am excited to begin working with our players and coaches in preparation for next season. Go Rebels!”
Dallas Baptist rallies past Virginia in super regional
COLUMBIA — Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning on Saturday and Dallas Baptist rallied for a 6-5 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional that was delayed almost four hours due to weather.
It was the Patriots’ first win in a super regional game and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series.
Dallas Baptist (41-16) erased a 5-2 deficit in the fifth and sixth innings and Benefield’s homer in the seventh made it 6-5. Ray Gaither (3-2) struck out four in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the win for Dallas Baptist.