Sports Roundup for June 12

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit, NBCSN
1 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 220, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
2 p.m. — IndyCar: The Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, Belle Isle Street Circuit, Detroit, NBC
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
College Baseball
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN2
Noon — NCAA Tournament: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, Columbia, S.C., ESPNU
2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark., ESPN2
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Stanford, Super Regional, Game 2, Lubbock, Texas, ESPNU
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: LSU at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Texas, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
10 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, Tucson, Ariz., ESPN2
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Third Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Third Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis., GOLF
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif., GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — San Francisco at Washington (Game 1 of Doubleheader), MLBN
4:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Toronto at Boston (4 p.m.), MLBN
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR San Francisco at Washington (Game 2 of Doubleheader) OR Houston at Minnesota, FOX
10 p.m. — Texas at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at LA Clippers, Game 3, ABC
Tennis
9 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris, NBC
5 local players picked for North/South softball games
Five area high school softball players and one coach have been selected for next week's South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Sports All-Star Challenge.
South Aiken's Hallie Miller, North Augusta's Madi Usry and Midland Valley's Kylee Wheat were chosen for the AAA/AAAA South team. Ridge Spring-Monetta's Mikala Middlebrooks was picked for the AAAAA/AA/A North team. Barnwell's Lindsay Rhoad is on the AAAAA/AA/A South team, and Barnwell's Ashleigh Anderson was chosen to be one of the coaches.
The games are scheduled for June 15-16 at USC Aiken.
USC ends academic year with deficit
The South Carolina athletic department said it will end its academic year with a $27 million deficit due to fewer people at football games last season and the increased costs of testing and quarantining athletes and staffers due to COVID-19.
The department announced Friday that the university will assume paying for the lost revenue cost until athletics can return to self-supporting status in 2022-23. South Carolina had only about 20,000 people at football games last fall because of the coronavirus.
Athletics will begin paying back the university in 2024-25. The department projected another shortfall for 2021-22 as it slowly returns to pre-pandemic status.
The athletic department was helped by a supplement of $23 million from the Southeastern Conference.
South Carolina has plans for full capacity of 77,559 at Williams-Brice Stadium for football games this fall.