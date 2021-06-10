Sports Roundup for June 11

Sports on TV
College Baseball
Noon — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
3 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Stanford at Texas Tech, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: NC State at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
9 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
Golf
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Second Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wisconsin, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Second Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, GOLF
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif., GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
7 p.m. — San Diego at NY Mets OR San Francisco at Washington, MLBN
NBA
7:40 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3, ESPN
10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 3, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
2:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Italy, Group A, Rome, ESPN
Tennis
8:45 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, TENNIS
11 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, NBC/NBCSN
WNBA
8 p.m. — Seattle at Atlanta, CBSSN
Unseeded Krejcikova, Pavlyuchenkova reach French Open final
PARIS — Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic overcame a match point and an apparent blown call Thursday, and advanced to her first Grand Slam final by outlasting No. 17-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 at the French Open.
A questionable ruling by chair umpire Pierre Bacchi in the final game briefly delayed Krejcikova's victory, but five points later she hit a backhand winner to close out the biggest win of her career.
Her opponent Saturday will be 29-year-old Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who also advanced to her first major final by beating unseeded Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 6-3.
It was only the second time in the professional era that there were four first-time Grand Slam women semifinalists at a major tournament, and the first time since the 1978 Australian Open.
Krejcikova, a two-time major doubles champion ranked 33rd, is playing singles in the main draw of a major tournament for just the fifth time.
The No. 31-seeded Pavlyuchenkova, by contrast, has played in more majors before reaching a final – 52 – than any other woman. A top-20 player as a teen, she had been 0-6 in major quarterfinals before finally surmounting that hurdle on Tuesday, and was steadier than the big-swinging Zidansek in their semifinal.
Juarez leads Oklahoma past Florida State for 5th title
OKLAHOMA CITY — Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game and Oklahoma won its fifth national championship, beating Florida State 5-1 in the Women's College World Series on Thursday.
The Sooners had lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3. Oklahoma won Game 2 6-2 behind Juarez, who went 5-0 at the World Series and was named Most Outstanding Player. She allowed four runs in 31⅓ innings.
Much of the crowd stood when Juarez took the circle in the seventh inning. Fittingly, the final out was a popup into her glove. Teammates mobbed her and “Boomer Sooner” blared over the sound system as the crowd of mostly Oklahoma fans celebrated the win just 25 miles from campus.
It wasn't easy for the top-seeded Sooners – they came out of the losers' bracket after dropping a stunner to Odicci Alexander and unseeded James Madison in the tournament's opening game. But Oklahoma beat James Madison twice in the semifinal round, then recovered from a loss to Florida State in the championship series opener.
Oklahoma (56-4) also won titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017, all under coach Patty Gasso. The Sooners set the Division I single-season record with 161 home runs this season.