Sports Roundup for June 10

Sports on TV
College Softball
3 p.m. — Women's College World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary), ESPN
College Track and Field
6:30 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore., ESPN2
Golf
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club, Vallda, Sweden, GOLF
Noon — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, GOLF
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif., GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
10 p.m. — PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2
MLB
1 p.m. — Seattle at Detroit, MLBN
7 p.m. — Houston at Boston, MLBN
10 p.m. — Kansas City at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN
NBA
7:40 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3, ESPN
10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2, ESPN
NHL
9 p.m. — Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 6, NBCSN
Soccer (women's)
8:30 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Houston, FS1
Tennis
9 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, TENNIS
11 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, NBC/NBCSN
WNBA
7 p.m. — Los Angeles at Washington, CBSSN
Mets' Alonso claims MLB manipulating baseballs to harm FAs
BALTIMORE — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso accused Major League Baseball of manipulating the baseballs to harm the earning potential for star free agents and players eligible for arbitration.
Alonso's comments came Wednesday before New York's game at Baltimore. He was responding to a question about the crackdown on sticky substances used by pitchers.
“I think that the biggest concern is that Major League Baseball manipulates the baseballs year in and year out depending on the free agency class — or guys being in an advanced part of their arbitration," Alonso said. "So I do think that's a big issue — the ball being different every single year. ... Maybe if the league didn't change the baseball, pitchers wouldn't need to use as much sticky stuff.”
When asked a follow-up question about this, Alonso remained firm. His implication was that the balls are friendlier to hitters in a year when a number of top pitchers are about to hit free agency — and vice versa.
The league did not comment on Alonso's charge.
As far as the original question was concerned, Alonso did not seem terribly concerned with what opposing pitchers might be putting on the ball.
“Whatever they want to use to help control the ball, let them use it, because for me, I go in the box every single day, and I see guys throwing harder and harder every day, and I don't want 99 slipping out of someone's hand,” Alonso said.
Alonso said hitters have plenty of options to help their grip.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole found himself immersed in the controversy last week when Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson casually brought the pitcher's name up in an interview session, correlating a drop in Cole's spin rate with an anticipated crackdown on the sticky stuff by MLB.
Cole sidestepped the accusation on Tuesday, and Donaldson elaborated on the matter Wednesday to clarify that he's concerned about many more opponents in the game than just Cole.
Utah's Gobert wins 3rd Defensive Player of the Year award
Utah's Rudy Gobert won his third Defensive Player of the Year award Wednesday after helping the Utah Jazz to the best record in the NBA.
Gobert had the most total blocked shots and defensive rebounds in the league this season and became the fourth player to win the award at least three times.
A night after a game-sealing blocked shot in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, Gobert received 84 first-place votes and 464 points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
Philadelphia's Ben Simmons was second with 15 first-place votes and 287 votes, while Draymond Green of Golden State was third with 76 points.
Gobert was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace each won it four times and Dwight Howard three.