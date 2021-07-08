Sports Roundup for July 9

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
7 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1
9 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1
Cycling
6:30 a.m. — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, NBCSN
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF
5 p.m. — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBCSN
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
8 p.m. — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota, MLBN
Soccer (men's)
8 p.m. — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasília, Brazil, FS2
Tennis
8 a.m. — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, ESPN\
Track and Field
2 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco, NBCSN
7 p.m. — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta, ESPN2
WNBA
7 p.m. — Atlanta at Connecticut, CBSSN
7 p.m. — New York at Indiana, NBATV
9 p.m. — Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN
Japan bans fans at Tokyo-area Olympics venues due to virus
TOKYO — Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks, the city’s governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games.
That means the Olympics will be a largely TV-only event, after the Japanese government put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.
The declaration was made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the spectator ban was agreed to by Japanese Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, and the metropolitan government of Tokyo.
It was a serious blow for Japanese taxpayers and local organizers of the games, which already had been postponed from 2020 by the coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue will be lost, and that must be made up by the government. Fans also have endured months of uncertainty about whether the Olympics will go ahead.
“Many people were looking forward to watching the games at the venues, but I would like everyone to fully enjoy watching the games on TV at home,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said after the meeting. “It's gut-wrenching because many people looked forward to watching at the venues.”
Fans from abroad were banned months ago, and the new measures will mean no spectators in stadiums and arenas around Tokyo – both indoor and outdoor venues.
The ban covers Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures – Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. A smattering of events in outlying areas, like baseball in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, will allow a limited number of fans.
The state of emergency begins July 12 and runs through Aug. 22. The Olympics, which open July 23 and run through Aug. 8, fall entirely under the emergency period, while the Paralympics open Aug. 24.